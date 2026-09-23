Young boy killed after father backs Cybertruck into him, police say

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A Southern California man accidentally hit and killed his 6-year-old son while backing out of the family’s driveway in a Tesla Cybertruck, according to police reports.

Tarik El Guindy, 48, struck the child around 9 p.m. Saturday at the family’s home near Temecula, according to a California Highway Patrol collision report.

“At this point, everything is 100% pointing to an accident,” said CHP Officer Jesus Garcia, a spokesperson for the agency’s Temecula office. “Based on what we’ve been told and the information we have so far, it doesn’t seem like any type of foul play.”

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The investigation is ongoing as officers review video from the Cybertruck and any other available evidence, Garcia said.

The child, identified as Preston El Guindy by the Riverside County Sheriff’s Office, suffered serious injuries and was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

At the time of the crash, the Tesla was not on autopilot mode, according to the CHP report.

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A GoFundMe set up to help the family with funeral costs said, “Preston was playing outside in his neighborhood and was accidentally struck by a moving vehicle.”

“His parents and sister, Scarlett, are left with the insurmountable tragedy that is losing their son and brother,” the fundraising page said. “To know Preston is to love him. Always with a smile on his face he brings joy to everyone in his life.”

It appears that Tarik El Guindy is a judge and media personality for worldwide bodybuilding competitions, including the Mr. Olympia contest, though he uses the slightly differently spelled first name Terrick in that space.

El Guindy was on Instagram last week promoting the 62nd annual Joe Weider’s Olympia Fitness & Performance Weekend competition, which is scheduled for this weekend in Las Vegas.

On his public Instagram page, El Guindy has a highlight video titled “Preston,” which shows his son playing baseball.