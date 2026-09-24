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Flea-borne typhus outbreak prompts renewed warnings in Los Angeles County

A view of the Mid-Wilshire area.
Los Angeles County health officials issued a warning after a second wave of flea-borne typhus was reported in the Mid-Wilshire area.
(Stuart Palley / For The Times)
Los Angeles Times reporter Ruben Vives
By Ruben Vives
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  • Health officials have recorded seven cases of flea-borne typhus in Mid-Wilshire.
  • Typhus cases have been on the rise in L.A. County since 2010, according to health officials.

Los Angeles County health officials are warning residents about a flea-borne typhus outbreak in the Mid-Wilshire area.

At least seven cases have been reported in the neighborhood, according to the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health. Officials said six people were hospitalized but have since recovered.

Flea-borne typhus is an acute febrile bacterial infection caused by Rickettsia Typhi bacteria, which is spread by infected fleas often found on pets and wildlife.

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In the county, health officials said infected fleas often are found on rats, free-roaming cats and opossums.

People infected with typhus typically develop symptoms within one to two weeks, which may include a fever, headache, rash and body aches.

It is the second time health officials have warned about a flea-borne typhus outbreak in the county. Officials issued similar warnings in July when five cases were reported in the Pico-Union area.

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Similar outbreaks also have occurred in Santa Monica and the unincorporated neighborhoods of Willowbrook near Compton, health officials said.

Officials say cases of flea-borne typhus have been on the rise since 2010. Last year, the county recorded about 220 cases, the most ever recorded. At least 187 cases were reported in 2024.

Health officials are urging residents to take preventive measures by using flea control year-round on their pets and not feeding stray animals.

Angelenos also should ensure the lids of their trash bins are closed and block any places around their homes where fleas can enter or hide.

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Ruben Vives

Ruben Vives is a general assignment reporter for the Los Angeles Times. A native of Guatemala, he got his start in journalism by writing for The Times’ Homicide Report in 2007. He helped uncover the financial corruption in the city of Bell that led to criminal charges against eight city officials. The 2010 investigative series won the Pulitzer Prize for public service and other prestigious awards.

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