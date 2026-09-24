Troubled LAX People Mover delayed again — and it might not be the last time

The opening of the new People Mover train that’s supposed to transform traffic at Los Angeles International Airport has been pushed back yet again, with contractors now aiming to launch passenger service in early January — though they won’t commit to that.

The 2.25-mile automated train originally was supposed to open in 2023, and more recently, contractors said they hoped to start service next month.

The reasons for the latest delay on the $3.3-billion project are murky.

The deadline for the train’s completion is technically Dec. 8. But in its Sept. 16 disclosure filing, contractor LAX Integrated Express Solutions, known as LINXS, said it believes it will require additional time. In order to operate, the train will have to undergo 30 days of successful consecutive testing, receive an independent overview and an assessment by Los Angeles World Airports.

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A utility agreement with the L.A. Department of Water and Power also needs to be completed.

If all goes well, the train could be running by Jan. 6, according to LINXS. If it does open by then, it would be in operation a little more than a month before the Super Bowl at nearby SoFi Stadium — the next possible major test run for the train ahead of the Olympics after it missed its chance for the World Cup.

But there’s no guarantee it won’t take longer.

“There can be no assurances that achievement of the Passenger Service Availability Date will not be delayed further,” the filing said.

Representatives of LINXS — a private-public partnership that includes Fluor, Balfour Beatty, ACS Infrastructure Development, Dragados USA, HNTB and others — didn’t responded to requests for comment.

LAWA has maintained that the train will not open without extensive testing that meets safety standards.

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“Rigorous, exhaustive testing of all tracks, signaling systems and vehicles is the standard industry practice for major automated airport transit infrastructure to guarantee seamless long-term system integration,” LAWA said in a statement. “We will not compromise on these stringent safety protocols, as delivering a system that safely, dependably and durably serves Los Angeles and our upcoming global events is our primary focus.”

Construction of the project began in 2019. When finished, the train is supposed to shuttle travelers to and from terminals, a parking and rental car lot and to the LAX/Metro Transit Center on Aviation Boulevard. A designated lot for rideshare and taxi service will move from its space near Terminal 1 to an area near the Metro center after the People Mover opens.

Airport officials claim the project will significantly improve the notoriously bad traffic that snarls through the “horseshoe” of 1 World Way.

Seth Lehman, a senior director at Fitch Ratings who has been following the train’s delays, said the consecutive 30-day testing on the train is expected to start in the coming weeks.

The project is 99% done, according to a Fitch assessment, but contractor LINXS and officials with the city-owned airport have been embroiled in disputes over schedule and compensation that have put progress at a near standstill.

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LINXS recently sued the city and blamed LAWA for the delays. But a grand jury report found that it was the contractor, and not the airport, largely to blame for issues.

Bondholders recently agreed to consolidating a key Oct. 8 deadline to the final Dec. 8 deadline. LAWA could dump the contractor at that point if the project’s not done, but that is unlikely.

“We believe that because the project is literally at the at the edge of completion, that LAWA would still be incentivized to continue to work with the current parties and get to the finish line,” Lehman said.

According to the filing, LINXS believes it would have additional time beyond that date to work on the project if claims with LAWA are resolved.

Fitch Ratings recently downgraded the project’s $1.2-billion senior bond to its negative watch list. The move to junk grade territory from BB+ to BB highlighted the project’s vulnerability to default. But Shannon McCue of Fitch said this latest development could help, since LINXS no longer is nearing an initial breach of contract.

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“It did buy them some time,” she said. Fitch is continuing to assess the situation before issuing any new ranking.