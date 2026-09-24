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Mudslide in San Bernardino County closes mountain roads amid flash flood warning

Police headquarters in Yucaipa. The department announced the closure of some local roads due to a mudslide Thursday.
(Yucaipa Police Department)
By Iris KwokStaff Writer 
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A mudslide in the Inland Empire has closed off several mountain roads. The slide occurred amid what the National Weather Service described as heavy rain from thunderstorms.

A flash flood warning was in place Tuesday until 7:30 p.m. for San Bernardino and Riverside counties.

Valley of the Falls Drive at Momyer Creek Trail was closed. Oak Glen Road and Potato Canyon Road were also closed, and residents should avoid the area, authorities said.

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The Yucaipa Police Department, which announced the road closures in a social media post around 6 p.m., said the roads were closed for an “unknown amount of time” due to the mudslide.

Gloria Orejel, a spokesperson for the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, said in an email there was no threat to homes or residents.

It was not immediately clear if the mudslide was caused by flash flooding.

Earlier Tuesday afternoon, the National Weather Service in San Diego said thunderstorms were already dumping heavy rain across the region, with more rain on the horizon.

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There could be “life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses,” the agency said in the warning.

The agency told drivers: “Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads,” as most flood deaths occur in vehicles.

“In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain,” the agency said. “Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route.”

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Iris Kwok

Iris Kwok is a breaking news reporter at the Los Angeles Times. She was a 2025-26 reporting fellow at The Times and previously covered the environment at Berkeleyside. She is a graduate of UC Berkeley, where she studied political science and music. A lifelong cellist, she has written about classical music for the San Francisco Chronicle and San Francisco Classical Voice. She grew up in the Bay Area and the Sacramento region.

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