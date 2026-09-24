Single-engine plane crashes in Hesperia, 2 passengers found dead

San Bernardino County Fire Protection District crews are on the scene of a single-engine aircraft crash in Hesperia.

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Two people were killed when a small plane crashed in Hesperia Thursday morning, San Bernardino County sheriff’s officials said.

The crash occurred off Summit Valley Road, said Jenny Smith, spokesperson with the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

The incident was reported around 9:45 a.m.

The plane was identified as an Aeronca Champion, a single-engine aircraft with two people on board, the Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement.

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Both of the passengers were confirmed deceased when deputies arrived on the scene.

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash.

Sheriff’s officials said Summit Valley Road remains open for travel, but asked the public remain clear of the area for the investigation.