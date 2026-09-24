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Single-engine plane crashes in Hesperia, 2 passengers found dead

A crashed single-engine aircraft in Hesperia.
San Bernardino County Fire Protection District crews are on the scene of a single-engine aircraft crash in Hesperia.
(San Bernardino County Fire)
Salvador Hernandez. (Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)
By Salvador Hernandez
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Two people were killed when a small plane crashed in Hesperia Thursday morning, San Bernardino County sheriff’s officials said.

The crash occurred off Summit Valley Road, said Jenny Smith, spokesperson with the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

The incident was reported around 9:45 a.m.

The plane was identified as an Aeronca Champion, a single-engine aircraft with two people on board, the Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement.

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Both of the passengers were confirmed deceased when deputies arrived on the scene.

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash.

Sheriff’s officials said Summit Valley Road remains open for travel, but asked the public remain clear of the area for the investigation.

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Salvador Hernandez

Salvador Hernandez is a reporter on the Fast Break Desk, the Los Angeles Times’ breaking news team. Before joining the newsroom in 2022, he was a senior reporter for BuzzFeed News, where he covered criminal justice issues, the growing militia movement and breaking news. He also covered crime as a reporter at the Orange County Register. He is a Los Angeles native.

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