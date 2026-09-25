DUI drivers face increased penalties under new laws signed by Newsom

LAPD conducts a DUI checkpoint in the 2500 block of Sunset Boulevard on Aug. 6 in Los Angeles.

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Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a pack of bills into law Friday that would toughen penalties for repeat DUI drivers in the state.

The four bills would turn some misdemeanor offenses into felonies, increase the time of license suspensions for some offenders, and make it possible for repeat DUI drivers to face more serious charges, including murder.

“Getting behind the wheel when you are impaired is inexcusable — especially when it results in the loss of someone’s life,” Newsom said in a statement Friday. “Today, we’re creating tougher laws and greater accountability for those who break the law.”

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Among the bills Newsom signed into law was SB 907, also known as “Braun’s Law,” named for an 18-year-old Loyola High School student and tennis star killed by an alleged intoxicated driver.

Braun Levi, a nationally ranked tennis player with four Mission League doubles championships, was killed May 4, 2025, after he was hit on Sepulveda Boulevard in Manhattan Beach by a driver with an alcohol level twice the legal limit, and driving with a suspended license because of a prior DUI arrest.

Introduced by Sen. Bob Archuleta (D-Pico Rivera), the law requires that drivers who are convicted of a DUI be made aware that if they are caught driving drunk again, they can be charged with more serious crimes.

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Archuleta, whose granddaughter was killed by an impaired driver, said working to turn the bill into law was a personal fight for him.

“No family should have to endure what mine has, or what has happened to the Levi family,” Archuleta said in a statement. “By signing SB 907 California is finally stepping up for victims.”

The law goes into effect Jan. 1.

Newsom also signed AB 1687. The law would extend the time that repeat DUI offenders would have their driver’s license suspended from three years to six years. The law goes into effect in 2031.

The packet of bills also included AB 1546, which will increase the seriousness of charges that repeat DUI offenders could face.

Under current California law, a third DUI during a 10-year period is considered a misdemeanor, and a fourth conviction in the same time period can be charged as a felony. Under AB 1546, a third DUI conviction within 10 years would be considered a “wobbler,” or an offense that prosecutors can decide to charge as a felony or misdemeanor. A felony would elicit a possible longer sentence.

A fifth conviction, under AB 1546, would be charged as a felony and result in a sentence of up to three years in prison if convicted. The law would go into effect in 2033.

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Newsom also signed AB 1685, which would increase the number of points against a driver’s record if they’re convicted of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and with gross negligence. Violations currently result in two points against a driver, but the new law would increase it to three.

Under California law, a driver can have their license suspended if they receive four points on their license within a period of one year, six points in a two-year period, or eight points in a three-year period, according to the Department of Motor Vehicles. The law goes into effect in 2031.

Assemblymember Nick Schultz (D-Burbank), who introduced AB 1546 and chairs the Assembly’s Public Safety Committee, called the bills a needed step to improve public safety.

“Over the course of the year, we’ve heard heartbreaking testimony from families across California who have lost loved ones due to drunk driving,” Schultz said in a statement. “These are completely preventable deaths.”

Assemblymember Tom Lackey (R-Palmdale), a former California Highway Patrol sergeant, said in a statement the tougher consequences would help prevent future deaths.

“Protecting innocent lives and making sure every Californian has the chance to make it home safely is something we should all stand behind,” Lackey said.