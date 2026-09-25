Tap to enable a layout that focuses on the article.
Advertisement
California

Social media influencer says she was groped on Disneyland livestream. A man has been arrested

A statue of Walt Disney and Mickey Mouse
The iconic statue of Walt Disney holding hands with Mickey Mouse is seen at the end of Main Street, with Sleeping Beauty Castle behind.
(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
By Iris KwokStaff Writer 
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

See more from the L.A. Times in Google Search. Set us as preferred

Social media influencer Yoatzi Castro was celebrating a friend’s birthday at Disneyland, snacking on churros and riding Buzz Lightyear Astro Blasters, when the celebratory mood turned sour.

As Castro, decked out in concha-themed Minnie Mouse ears, posed for a photo with her friends in front of Sleeping Beauty Castle on Wednesday, a man wearing a white T-shirt groped her, the content creator alleged on social media.

“I am so ... livid and I am so upset,” Castro said in a video posted on Instagram shortly after the incident. “I’m so grateful that we were livestreaming and we were able to capture it.”

Advertisement

The post included a brief clip of the encounter, which took place as Castro was live on Twitch.

The man, who was headed toward the castle with a female partner, can be seen in the clip walking close to Castro. As he passes her, his hand briefly disappears from view. Castro whips her head around and follows him, punching him in the back.

“Bro, no, he grabbed my a—,” she can be heard saying loudly in the clip.

“What are you talking about?” he responds.

In a follow-up Instagram post, Castro said Disneyland security officers promptly found the man. Disneyland staff contacted the Anaheim Police Department, which arrested him.

Advertisement

The incident took place about 8 p.m., according to Anaheim police spokesman Eric Anderson.

The man was arrested on suspicion of sexual battery. He was cited and released that evening, Anderson said. A court date is still being determined.

Police did not immediately release the man’s name, but said they were not aware of any previous incidents involving him. An investigation is pending.

A spokesperson for Disneyland declined to comment.

Castro, who did not immediately respond to an interview request Friday, said on social media that she was grateful to Disneyland’s security personnel and plans to press charges. She said her goal in sharing her story was to spread awareness.

“As women, we always have to have our guard up, because you never know when men like this are around us,” she said in the second Instagram post.

More to Read

CaliforniaBreaking News

Sign up for Essential California

The most important California stories and recommendations in your inbox every morning.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service, which include arbitration and a class action waiver. You agree that we and our third-party vendors may collect and use your information, including through cookies, pixels and similar technologies, for the purposes set forth in our Privacy Policy such as personalizing your experience and ads.

Iris Kwok

Iris Kwok is a breaking news reporter at the Los Angeles Times. She was a 2025-26 reporting fellow at The Times and previously covered the environment at Berkeleyside. She is a graduate of UC Berkeley, where she studied political science and music. A lifelong cellist, she has written about classical music for the San Francisco Chronicle and San Francisco Classical Voice. She grew up in the Bay Area and the Sacramento region.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Podcasts

  • L.A. Times Studios presents House of Troy

    Chapter 1: Win Forever

    House of Troy is a new podcast from LA Times Studios tracing the rise and fall of USC football, from coach Pete Carroll’s back-to-back national titles in the 2000s, to the Reggie Bush scandal, to the series of missteps that followed. It’ll feature exclusive interviews with coaches, players, and USC officials who saw it all up close.

  • Crimes of the Times logo

    How A Hillside Strangler Nearly Went Free

    The Hillside Strangler murders terrorized Los Angeles in the late 1970s. The killers were a pair of sadistic cousins. One confessed. The other was set to stand trial—until L.A. prosecutors flinched.

  • De Los Podcast logo

    AOC Is Freezing Her Eggs — Fidel & Suzy on Family Planning, Latino Birth Rates & the Latino Sex Ed Problem

    Hosts Fidel Martínez and Suzy Exposito dig into family planning: what it means for Latinos in 2026, why it’s still taboo in our communities, and how much has changed in one generation.

Most Read in California

Advertisement
Advertisement