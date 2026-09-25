Tap to enable a layout that focuses on the article.
Advertisement
California

Suspect bites off piece of police dog’s ear during SWAT standoff, police say

Side by side photos of a black dog. One photo shows a plastic cone around the dog's neck.
K-9 Wouter recently assisted a SWAT team as officers worked to take a person into custody.
(Redondo Beach Police Department)
Summer Lin staff photo
By Summer Lin
Staff Writer Follow
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

See more from the L.A. Times in Google Search. Set us as preferred

A standoff with a suspect barricaded inside a South Bay home ended in bizarre fashion this week when the man bit a police dog sent in to subdue him, Redondo Beach police said.

“WHO’S A GOOD BOY?! WOUTER IS!” read the Redondo Beach Police Department social media post, before describing what happened.

“Wouter was deployed to assist officers and during apprehension, the suspect bit Wouter and tore off a portion of his ear,” the department said, with a closeup image of the dog’s ear, a small section of it missing near the tip.

Advertisement

Wouter was transported to ACCESS Specialty Animal Hospital for treatment and is taking a break to recover.

“Wishing our bestest boy a speedy recovery, and want him to get all the scratchies and treats!” the department’s post said.

The department did not provide details on what the suspect was wanted for or if he would face additional charges connected to the bite.

Advertisement

In the post, Wouter was pictured wearing a dog cone, which is used to prevent pets from licking, chewing or scratching surgical sites or wounds.

More to Read

CaliforniaBreaking News

Sign up for Essential California

The most important California stories and recommendations in your inbox every morning.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service, which include arbitration and a class action waiver. You agree that we and our third-party vendors may collect and use your information, including through cookies, pixels and similar technologies, for the purposes set forth in our Privacy Policy such as personalizing your experience and ads.

Summer Lin

Summer Lin is a reporter on the Fast Break Desk, the Los Angeles Times’ breaking news team. Before coming to The Times, she covered breaking news for the Mercury News and national politics for McClatchy’s publications, including the Miami Herald. An East Coast native, Lin moved to California after graduating from Boston College and Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism. Lin was among The Times’ staff members who covered the Monterey Park mass shooting in 2023, which was a Pulitzer Prize finalist in breaking news.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Podcasts

Most Read in California

Advertisement
Advertisement