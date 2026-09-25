Suspect bites off piece of police dog’s ear during SWAT standoff, police say

K-9 Wouter recently assisted a SWAT team as officers worked to take a person into custody.

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A standoff with a suspect barricaded inside a South Bay home ended in bizarre fashion this week when the man bit a police dog sent in to subdue him, Redondo Beach police said.

“WHO’S A GOOD BOY?! WOUTER IS!” read the Redondo Beach Police Department social media post, before describing what happened.

“Wouter was deployed to assist officers and during apprehension, the suspect bit Wouter and tore off a portion of his ear,” the department said, with a closeup image of the dog’s ear, a small section of it missing near the tip.

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Wouter was transported to ACCESS Specialty Animal Hospital for treatment and is taking a break to recover.

“Wishing our bestest boy a speedy recovery, and want him to get all the scratchies and treats!” the department’s post said.

The department did not provide details on what the suspect was wanted for or if he would face additional charges connected to the bite.

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In the post, Wouter was pictured wearing a dog cone, which is used to prevent pets from licking, chewing or scratching surgical sites or wounds.