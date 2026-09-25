Mayor Bass and challenger Raman each raise about $2.5 million in campaign funds

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Mayor Karen Bass and Los Angeles City Councilmember Nithya Raman were effectively tied in fundraising, the latest campaign finance reports show, with each candidate raising about $2.5 million in contributions and matching funds.

Bass has collected about $1.5 million in direct contributions for the Nov. 3 runoff campaign compared with $1.1 million for Raman. But the council member pulled in $1.4 million in city matching funds, compared with $1 million for Bass.

That left Raman with $2.53 million in contributions and matching funds compared with $2.51 million for Bass as of Sept. 19, the end of the most recent fundraising period.

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Raman said her campaign has received financial support from nearly 4,000 donors, helping her to obtain “more matching funds than any candidate in city history.”

“Mayor Bass has the backing of the political establishment and corporations, but our campaign is powered by an extraordinary wave of grassroots support from Angelenos who are ready to change the direction of our city,” she said in a statement.

Bass’ campaign aides said the mayor has the resources she needs to “run a robust campaign in the homestretch.” They also took aim at some of Raman’s own wealthy backers, who have put big money into outside campaign committees that support her.

“They’re trying to buy this election,” said Bass spokesperson Alex Stack. “We have the support of workers, small businesses and community groups because Raman doesn’t show up for L.A.”

The city’s matching fund program allows candidates to receive $6 in public funds for every $1 they receive from local contributors. The program covers up to $257 per qualifying donor.

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Raman was in a stronger position heading into the campaign’s final weeks, reporting about $1.9 million in cash on hand compared with nearly $1.2 million for Bass.

In recent weeks, those fundraising efforts have been overshadowed by the much larger influx of money being collected by labor unions, business groups, real estate developers and others looking to boost their favored mayoral candidate.

While Raman and Bass have been collecting donations of up to $1,800, their well-funded supporters have no limit on how much they can spend, as long as they operate independently from the candidates’ respective campaigns.

Estamos Con Nithya for Mayor 2026, an independent expenditure committee sponsored by the Western States Regional Council of Carpenters, has pulled in $6 million, using the money to pay for television ads, radio spots, campaign signs and other expenses.

Half of that money came from Aaron Sosnick, a Reno-based hedge fund manager who has been pushing for the city to expand its network of bus and bicycle lanes. The other half was donated by the carpenters’ council itself.

“The support we’ve received reflects growing confidence in Nithya Raman and her momentum in this race,” said Estevan Montemayor, chief strategist of the Estamos committee.

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Bass has her own big-money supporters. The Los Angeles Police Protective League, which represents rank-and-file officers, has put nearly $2.8 million into its pro-Bass efforts this year.

Airbnb put $1.75 million into a committee that backed Bass during the primary and signaled it could do so again in the coming weeks.

“We plan to make an additional, seven-figure investment across several Los Angeles races to back candidates that champion building local economies that benefit everyday Angelenos,” said Airbnb spokesperson Nicolette Velasquez.

In the mayor’s race, Bass picked up donations from an assortment of city staffers, state lawmakers and members of Congress — Reps. Judy Chu (D-Monterey Park), Sydney Kamlager-Dove (D-Los Angeles) and Steny Hoyer (D-Md).

Bass also took in $1,800 apiece from Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis, actor/comedian Tiffany Haddish and Democratic Party megadonor Haim Saban.

Raman, meanwhile, received the maximum $1,800 from dozens of entertainment industry writers, actors and producers, including Phillip Lord, producer and director of the film “Project Hail Mary,” and actor Adam Scott, who appears in the show “Severance.”

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Raman received $1,500 from “Better Call Saul” actor Bob Odenkirk, who also narrated a recent campaign ad for her campaign. She also took in $1,800 from Ann Sewill, who served as the city’s housing department’s general manager under Bass. Sewill was appointed to the position by former Mayor Eric Garcetti.

In the race for city attorney, Deputy Atty. Gen. Marissa Roy was ahead in fundraising, collecting about $375,000 for the runoff, compared with about $311,000 for Deputy Dist. Atty. John McKinney.

Roy had more cash on hand for the remainder of the campaign, reporting about $472,000. McKinney had $163,000, according to his latest filing.

In a statement, Roy said she was proud of her “three hundred thousand dollar cash on hand advantage.”

“We did it without relying on corporate, Trump-aligned donors,” she said.

McKinney said he is picking up support from voters who are “ready for practical leadership.”

“Our campaign is fueled by broad-based, grassroots support, and a growing coalition of Angelenos who have invested in a new direction at City Hall,” he said in a statement.

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In the race to replace Councilmember Curren Price in a South L.A. district, former council aide Jose Ugarte raised about $155,000 for the runoff campaign, compared with $119,000 for his opponent, community organizer Estuardo Mazariegos.

Ugarte had about $134,000 available for the remainder of the campaign, while Mazariegos had about $161,000.

In the race to replace Councilmember Bob Blumenfield in the west San Fernando Valley, business owner Tim Gaspar had collected $265,000 for the runoff campaign, compared with nearly $101,000 for political aide Barri Worth Girvan.

Girvan had about $132,000 in cash available for her campaign, while Gaspar had about $277,000, according to their reports.

Staff writer Noah Goldberg contributed to this report.