A baby was found by a dumpster in the rain more than a year ago. Police just arrested the mom

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More than a year after Riverside authorities found a baby abandoned by a dumpster and exposed to rain, police have arrested the child’s mother.

The investigation began on May 4, 2025, when the city of Riverside’s public safety communications center received reports of a baby crying inside the dumpster enclosure of an apartment complex in the 3800 block of Jackson Street, the Riverside Police Department said in a statement Friday.

When officers arrived, a resident had just found the child. Authorities said the baby was next to the dumpster, breathing and crying, with the umbilical cord still attached. The baby was left uncovered while it was raining.

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Paramedics took the baby, which authorities believe had been delivered just hours earlier, to a local hospital.

The baby’s current condition was not immediately clear. The Riverside Police Department was not available for comment Friday night.

The department’s sexual assault and child abuse detectives conducted an investigation and identified the child’s mother as Riverside resident Astrid Nohemi Lopez Ramos, 26.

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Astrid Nohemi Lopez Ramos. (Riverside Police Department)

The mother was arrested on Sept. 17 on suspicion of child endangerment and booked into the Robert Presley Detention Center, with bail set at $35,000.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Det. Jessica Iniguez at (951) 353-7121, or Det. Jarid Zuetel at (951) 826-8714.

In California, a parent or legal guardian can surrender a baby within 72 hours of birth — no questions asked — to ensure the child’s wellbeing, the department said. In Riverside County, newborns can be surrendered at most hospitals and fire stations.