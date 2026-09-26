Tap to enable a layout that focuses on the article.
Advertisement
California

A baby was found by a dumpster in the rain more than a year ago. Police just arrested the mom

The Riverside Police Department logo
(Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times)
By Iris KwokStaff Writer 
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

See more from the L.A. Times in Google Search. Set us as preferred

More than a year after Riverside authorities found a baby abandoned by a dumpster and exposed to rain, police have arrested the child’s mother.

The investigation began on May 4, 2025, when the city of Riverside’s public safety communications center received reports of a baby crying inside the dumpster enclosure of an apartment complex in the 3800 block of Jackson Street, the Riverside Police Department said in a statement Friday.

When officers arrived, a resident had just found the child. Authorities said the baby was next to the dumpster, breathing and crying, with the umbilical cord still attached. The baby was left uncovered while it was raining.

Advertisement

Paramedics took the baby, which authorities believe had been delivered just hours earlier, to a local hospital.

The baby’s current condition was not immediately clear. The Riverside Police Department was not available for comment Friday night.

The department’s sexual assault and child abuse detectives conducted an investigation and identified the child’s mother as Riverside resident Astrid Nohemi Lopez Ramos, 26.

Advertisement
Astrid Nohemi Lopez Ramos.
Astrid Nohemi Lopez Ramos.
(Riverside Police Department)

The mother was arrested on Sept. 17 on suspicion of child endangerment and booked into the Robert Presley Detention Center, with bail set at $35,000.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Det. Jessica Iniguez at (951) 353-7121, or Det. Jarid Zuetel at (951) 826-8714.

In California, a parent or legal guardian can surrender a baby within 72 hours of birth — no questions asked — to ensure the child’s wellbeing, the department said. In Riverside County, newborns can be surrendered at most hospitals and fire stations.

More to Read

CaliforniaCrime & CourtsBreaking News

Sign up for Essential California

The most important California stories and recommendations in your inbox every morning.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service, which include arbitration and a class action waiver. You agree that we and our third-party vendors may collect and use your information, including through cookies, pixels and similar technologies, for the purposes set forth in our Privacy Policy such as personalizing your experience and ads.

Iris Kwok

Iris Kwok is a breaking news reporter at the Los Angeles Times. She was a 2025-26 reporting fellow at The Times and previously covered the environment at Berkeleyside. She is a graduate of UC Berkeley, where she studied political science and music. A lifelong cellist, she has written about classical music for the San Francisco Chronicle and San Francisco Classical Voice. She grew up in the Bay Area and the Sacramento region.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Podcasts

  • L.A. Times Studios presents House of Troy

    Chapter 1: Win Forever

    House of Troy is a new podcast from LA Times Studios tracing the rise and fall of USC football, from coach Pete Carroll’s back-to-back national titles in the 2000s, to the Reggie Bush scandal, to the series of missteps that followed. It’ll feature exclusive interviews with coaches, players, and USC officials who saw it all up close.

  • Crimes of the Times logo

    How A Hillside Strangler Nearly Went Free

    The Hillside Strangler murders terrorized Los Angeles in the late 1970s. The killers were a pair of sadistic cousins. One confessed. The other was set to stand trial—until L.A. prosecutors flinched.

  • De Los Podcast logo

    AOC Is Freezing Her Eggs — Fidel & Suzy on Family Planning, Latino Birth Rates & the Latino Sex Ed Problem

    Hosts Fidel Martínez and Suzy Exposito dig into family planning: what it means for Latinos in 2026, why it’s still taboo in our communities, and how much has changed in one generation.

Most Read in California

Advertisement
Advertisement