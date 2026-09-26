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Hurricanes bring heavy surf to Southern California, rain to parts of the Southwest

This satellite image provided by NOAA shows Hurricane Polo, right, off the coast of Mexico.
This satellite image provided by NOAA shows Tropical Storm Nolo, left, south of Hawaii; Hurricane Odalys, middle, and Hurricane Polo, right, off the coast of Mexico, in the Pacific Ocean on Sept. 24.
(NOAA / Associated Press)
Los Angeles Times reporter Ian James
By Ian James
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Two hurricanes churning in the Pacific Ocean off Mexico are sending high surf toward Southern California that will overlap with unusually high tides, bringing hazards for beachgoers and possible coastal flooding.

The hurricanes, Polo and Odalys, are not expected to make landfall in California, and only isolated showers are forecasted in parts of Southern California on Monday, but other areas of the Southwest are likely to get substantial rain.

Polo, a Category 4 hurricane with sustained winds of 140 mph, is on track to make landfall in Baja California Sur on Monday, unleashing heavy rains and flooding there.

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Hurricane Odalys, with 90 mph winds, is nearly 900 miles west of the southern tip of Baja California and is forecasted to turn away from land and weaken.

LONG BEACH, CALIF SEPT. 23, 2026 -- A dog plays in the sand in Long Beach as heavy equipment operators construct berms to protect homes on the Long Beach peninsula on Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2026. A strong hurricane in the Pacific is churning off Mexico's coast and forecasters warn the powerful storm could deliver another blow to Southern California's already battered coastline .(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

California

Hurricane Polo is coming. Here’s what it means for Southern California

Two hurricanes in the Pacific could combine with high tides to cause flooding and erosion at Southern California beaches early next week.

Polo intensified quickly to become a major hurricane, fueled by warm ocean waters.

“To have a storm of this intensity persist as a strong hurricane all the way into Baja is unusual,” said Marty Ralph, director of the Center for Western Weather & Water Extremes at UC San Diego’s Scripps Institution of Oceanography.

“That is partly because the ocean temperatures are so warm off of Mexico,” he said, “that it’s helping the hurricane retain its structure and strength to a degree that wouldn’t normally be the case.”

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The hurricanes developed amid a marine heat wave and a strong El Niño, the pattern of ocean waters warming in the central and eastern Pacific.

A dog plays in the sand in Long Beach as heavy equipment operators construct berms to protect homes on the Long Beach.
A dog plays in the sand as heavy equipment operators construct berms to protect homes on the Long Beach Peninsula.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Hurricane Nolo is also bringing strong winds and heavy rains to Hawaii this weekend.

In L.A. and Ventura counties, four- to seven-foot surf is forecasted on Monday and Tuesday, along with strong rip currents and possible coastal flooding, said Lisa Phillips, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service’s Oxnard office.

“Ocean water is going to creep up higher than normal,” Phillips said. “We also have high tides going on at the same time as the higher surf, so that’s when we start to see more of those coastal flooding impacts, beach erosion.”

The weather service issued a coastal flood advisory for L.A. and Ventura counties on Monday and Tuesday. For Orange and San Diego counties, a coastal flood advisory will be in effect Monday through Wednesday.

Forecasters say beachgoers should be cautious, checking with lifeguards on whether it’s safe to swim and staying off rock jetties.

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Earlier this month, intense waves from Hurricane Marie damaged beachfront homes in parts of Southern California and chewed away at beaches.

LONG BEACH, CALIF SEPT. 23, 2026 -- Long Beach council member Kristina Duggan assesses the damaged sea wall on the Lon Beach peninsula on Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2026. A strong hurricane in the Pacific is churning off Mexico's coast and forecasters warn the powerful storm could deliver another blow to Southern California's already battered coastline .(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

California

After Marie’s destruction, Long Beach faces new test from Hurricane Polo

After sustaining extensive damage from waves brought on by Hurricane Marie in early September, the Long Beach peninsula will soon be threatened by Hurricane Polo.

In Long Beach, where waves slammed into the seawall and homes, crews have been reinforcing portions of the boardwalk and are distributing sandbags.

As Polo reaches Mexico, Southern California will probably see some unusual clouds and a few showers, Ralph said. But the region will be on the storm’s outer edge as it passes through Baja California and then mainland Mexico and into the desert southwest.

Arizona and New Mexico will probably get substantial rains, he said, and the storm could also bring enough moisture farther north to give the Colorado River’s depleted reservoirs a small boost.

Times staff writers Terry Castleman and Alex Wigglesworth contributed to this report.

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Ian James

Ian James is a reporter who focuses on water and climate change in California and the West. Before joining the Los Angeles Times in 2021, he was an environment reporter at the Arizona Republic and the Desert Sun. He previously worked for the Associated Press as a correspondent in the Caribbean and as bureau chief in Venezuela. Follow him on Bluesky @ianjames.bsky.social and on X @ByIanJames.

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