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California

Pooch gives life trying to save California couple during bear attack

A black bear walks behind a home.
A black bear walks behind a home in Meyers, Calif., on Aug. 31, 2021.
(Bronte Wittpenn / San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images)
By Iris KwokStaff Writer 
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A heroic French bulldog sacrificed itself to save its owners during a bear attack in Northern California earlier this month.

The couple were severely injured, but survived the Sept. 19 attack. However, their beloved dog Cassie was injured and died two days later.

The couple — identified as Trinity County residents Mallory and Jeff Wilson by the San Francisco Chronicle, which was first to report on the incident — declined The Times’ interview request.

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However, they sent a written statement through a longtime friend who created an online fundraiser for the couple.

“Cassie was deeply loved, and her loss has been devastating,” their statement read. “Right now, our priority is recovering physically, grieving her, and trying to regain some sense of normalcy.”

According to the fundraising website, Jeff Wilson was outside the couple’s home when he was suddenly attacked by a cinnamon bear.

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The dog “threw herself between Jeff and the bear in an effort to protect him,” according to the page. The commotion woke Mallory, who ran outside to help. The bear then attacked her, as well.

Jeff suffered two broken ribs and several bite and claw wounds; while Mallory suffered serious head and face injuries, as well as bite and puncture wounds.

The fundraiser, which as of Friday evening had raised more than $15,000, will go toward covering medical care, vet bills and property damage. Because the couple are self-employed owners of a small hospitality business, they have needed to cancel guests reservations as they recover, and they do not have paid sick days or bereavement, according to the fundraiser.

In their statement to The Times, the couple said they have “tremendous love and respect for the animals” in the area and are cooperating with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife.

Peter Tira, a Fish and Wildlife spokesperson, declined to comment, as the investigation is active.

A cinnamon bear is a type of black bear. According to Fish and Wildlife, black bear encounters resulting in human injury are rare in California.

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Most black bear “attacks” are actually defensive actions, and generally take place if an animal is protecting cubs, startled or scared, according to the department.

But attacks do happen. Earlier this year, a bear reached through a window of a San Bernardino County home and clawed a 19-year-old’s face and chest.

To avoid bear encounters, Fish and Wildlife recommends removing unsecured food from cars and tents, using bear-resistant food canisters or bear lockers, and regularly disposing trash.

Do not run if you encounter a black bear, officials say. Instead, keep a safe distance, back away slowly, and let the bear know you are there by making yourself look bigger and yelling or clapping. If it makes contact, fight back and then call authorities, according to the department.

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Iris Kwok

Iris Kwok is a breaking news reporter at the Los Angeles Times. She was a 2025-26 reporting fellow at The Times and previously covered the environment at Berkeleyside. She is a graduate of UC Berkeley, where she studied political science and music. A lifelong cellist, she has written about classical music for the San Francisco Chronicle and San Francisco Classical Voice. She grew up in the Bay Area and the Sacramento region.

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