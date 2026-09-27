Coast Guard rescues sailor after boat runs aground on Santa Rosa Island

A 25-foot recreational vessel sits grounded on a beach on Santa Rosa Island on Thursday. A Coast Guard Air Station Ventura aircrew rescued one person from the island and took them to Camarillo Airport for evaluation by the Ventura County Fire Department.

See more from the L.A. Times in Google Search. Set us as preferred

The U.S. Coast Guard rescued one person after a sailboat was stranded Thursday on Santa Rosa Island off the Southern California coast, officials said.

The Coast Guard received a report of the grounded 25-foot boat at 12:18 p.m. Thursday and launched a helicopter crew from its air station in Ventura County to respond. A photo provided by the military service shows the boat pitched on its side on the beach.

The helicopter crew brought the sailor to the Camarillo Airport. The person was evaluated by the Ventura County Fire Department, which found no injuries, the Coast Guard said.

Advertisement

The Coast Guard did not say what caused the sailboat to run aground.

The boat was removed from the Santa Rosa Island beach by a towing company and transported to Ventura Harbor, the service said.

Santa Rosa Island is part of Channel Islands National Park.