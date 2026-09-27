Magnitude 3.5 earthquake rattles South Bay cities

A magnitude 3.5 earthquake was reported Sunday morning at 8:40 a.m. three miles from El Segundo.

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A magnitude 3.5 earthquake was reported Sunday morning at 8:40 a.m. three miles from El Segundo, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The earthquake occurred 4 miles from Redondo Beach, 4 miles from Hermosa Beach, 4 miles from Manhattan Beach and 5 miles from Palos Verdes Estates.

The earthquake occurred at a depth of 7.4 miles. Did you feel this earthquake? Consider reporting what you felt to the USGS.

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This story was automatically generated by Quakebot, a computer application that monitors the latest earthquakes detected by the USGS. A Times editor reviewed the post before it was published. If you’re interested in learning more about the system, visit our list of frequently asked questions.