Tap to enable a layout that focuses on the article.
Advertisement
California

Newsom signs bills aimed at protecting LGBTQ people, citing Trump administration attacks

Gavin Newsom speaks to supporters
California Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks to supporters during a Sept. 4 campaign event at the Brookland-Lakeview Empowerment Center in West Columbia, S.C.
(Mic Smith / Ap Photo/mic Smith)
LOS ANGELES, CA-SEPGTEMBER 25, 2014: Melody Petersen
By Melody Petersen
Staff Writer Follow
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

See more from the L.A. Times in Google Search. Set us as preferred

Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a package of bills Saturday that increases protections for LGBTQ people in California, saying the legislation was needed because of recent moves by the Trump administration that threaten that support.

One of the six bills would provide housing, employment and other help to service members discharged from the U.S. military as a result of President Donald Trump’s efforts to ban transgender people from serving.

“I’m grateful to Governor Newsom for signing this legislation and proud that California is standing with the veterans who were unjustly forced out of uniform,” said Assemblymember Chris Ward (D-San Diego), the author of Assembly Bill 1775.

Advertisement

Other bills Newsom signed create stronger privacy protections by limiting the sharing of sexual orientation and gender identity, while also requiring healthcare providers to notify the California Attorney General when they receive a subpoena regarding healthcare activities the state protects.

Another new law will enhance access to drugs known as PrEP and PEP, which are aimed at preventing HIV.

“The Trump administration has launched an all-out assault on the LGBTQ community, using medical records to target U.S. servicemembers and civilians alike, hurting countless people and betraying hard-won trust,” Newsom’s office said in a press release. “California will not stand for it.”

Advertisement

The bills Newsom signed Saturday were priority bills of the California Legislative LGBTQ Caucus.

Since taking office in 2019, Newsom has signed dozens of bills adding protections for LGBTQ people.

The governor’s office noted that this year’s state budget included $66 million to help people get access to gender-affirming care and abortion.

“I’m proud of the work our Caucus has done to advance legislation that meets the real needs of our community, and I thank Governor Newsom for signing these important bills,” said state Senator Sabrina Cervantes (D-Riverside), who is chair-elect of the LGBTQ Caucus.

“This progress reflects what we can accomplish when we work together to build a California where LGBTQ+ people and their families can live with greater safety, opportunity, and dignity,” Cervantes said.

More to Read

CaliforniaPolitics

Sign up for Essential California

The most important California stories and recommendations in your inbox every morning.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service, which include arbitration and a class action waiver. You agree that we and our third-party vendors may collect and use your information, including through cookies, pixels and similar technologies, for the purposes set forth in our Privacy Policy such as personalizing your experience and ads.

Melody Petersen

Melody Petersen is an investigative reporter for the Los Angeles Times, writing about business and healthcare. Send her tips securely on Signal at (213) 327-8634.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Podcasts

  • L.A. Times Studios presents House of Troy

    Chapter 1: Win Forever

    House of Troy is a new podcast from LA Times Studios tracing the rise and fall of USC football, from coach Pete Carroll’s back-to-back national titles in the 2000s, to the Reggie Bush scandal, to the series of missteps that followed. It’ll feature exclusive interviews with coaches, players, and USC officials who saw it all up close.

  • Crimes of the Times logo

    How A Hillside Strangler Nearly Went Free

    The Hillside Strangler murders terrorized Los Angeles in the late 1970s. The killers were a pair of sadistic cousins. One confessed. The other was set to stand trial—until L.A. prosecutors flinched.

  • De Los Podcast logo

    AOC Is Freezing Her Eggs — Fidel & Suzy on Family Planning, Latino Birth Rates & the Latino Sex Ed Problem

    Hosts Fidel Martínez and Suzy Exposito dig into family planning: what it means for Latinos in 2026, why it’s still taboo in our communities, and how much has changed in one generation.

Most Read in California

Advertisement
Advertisement