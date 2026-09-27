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California

Brokers gobble up tee times at public golf courses, resell them. Newsom signs bill to ban that practice

A golfer swings at a driving range with his back to the camera.
Dave Fink, a golf influencer, drives balls at the Wilson Harding Driving Range in L.A. He was a prominent voice in bringing attention to the controversy of brokers and bots booking tee times at public golf courses.
(Carlin Stiehl / For The Times)
By Samantha MasunagaStaff Writer 
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Gov. Gavin Newsom has signed a bill that prohibits third-party brokers from advertising, selling or transferring tee-time reservations at publicly owned golf courses without the written consent of the course operator.

The state legislation is a response to a network of brokers that had sprouted up around Los Angeles municipal golf course tee times.

These brokers, many of whom were in the Korean community, would gobble up tee times, then advertise them on social media, particularly the Korean app KakaoTalk. They charged up to $40 as a booking fee.

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Getting tee-time reservations at L.A. municipal golf courses had long been difficult. But after golf influencer Dave Fink revealed evidence of the broker network to his viewers, the problem became public.

“This is an issue that affects everybody who pays taxes in the city, and anybody who plays golf as well, so I just felt like it was my duty to say something,” Fink said in an interview with The Times in March 2024.

Los Angeles, CA - March 15: Dave Fink, a golf influencer, stands at the Wilson Harding Driving Range on Friday, March 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, CA. He is a prominent voice in bringing attention to the controversy of brokers and bots booking tee times at public golf courses. (Carlin Stiehl / For The Times)

California

Brokers are buying up precious tee times at L.A. city golf courses. Golfers are desperate and outraged

The confirmation of long-held suspicions has roiled the L.A. golf world, with players clamoring for the city to crack down.

After Fink’s videos went viral, the L.A. Department of Recreation and Parks announced an investigation into the practice.

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The state has more than 200 municipally owned golf courses, according to Assemblymember Christopher M. Ward (D-San Diego), who authored the bill.

“Public golf courses belong to the public, and residents shouldn’t have to compete with brokers buying up tee times just to turn around and sell them at inflated prices,” he said in a statement Sunday.

The legislation “puts an end,” he said, “to this unfair practice and helps ensure local residents, seniors, students and families can continue accessing the public courses their communities support.”

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Samantha Masunaga

Samantha Masunaga is a business reporter for the Los Angeles Times, with a focus on Hollywood studios. She also writes the weekly Wide Shot newsletter about the business of Hollywood. She’s worked at the paper since 2014.

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