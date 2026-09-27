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New California safety laws tighten commercial rules after Lineage fire in Boyle Heights

Firefighters at Lineage storage facility in Boyle Heights.
Firefighters battle the fire at the Lineage storage facility in Boyle Heights on June 25.
(Christina House / Los Angeles Times)
Dakota Smith staff headshot at LA Times Photo Studio in El Segundo, CA on Wednesday, July 23, 2025.
By Dakota Smith
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  • Gov. Gavin Newsom signed new safety laws after a June fire at a Boyle Heights cold-storage warehouse sent noxious smoke into nearby neighborhoods and drew rats and flies.
  • One law lets local agencies impose fines of up to $50,000 per violation on companies that threaten public health and safety.
  • Another requires cold storage operators to provide insurance or emergency funds for affected residents. Business groups warned the rules could raise costs; they take effect statewide in 2028.

Gov. Gavin Newsom on Sunday signed bills that create new rules for the state’s industrial companies following a massive fire at a cold storage facility in Los Angeles’ Boyle Heights neighborhood in June.

Business groups and some Republican lawmakers opposed the bills, arguing that it could drive up prices for companies and, ultimately, consumers.

A June 17 fire at cold storage operator Lineage’s 500,000-square-foot food warehouse left neighbors dealing with noxious smoke and an influx of rats and flies.

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Senate Bill 716 by Sen. María Elena Durazo (D-Los Angeles) raises the amount of fines local agencies can levy against companies that pose a threat to health and safety. Operators could now face fines of up to $50,000 per violation.

Durazo said current rules limit the fines to just a few hundred or thousand dollars.

The law includes several exemptions, including for institutional and educational firms.

Another bill, Assembly Bill 817 by Assemblymember Mark González (D-Los Angeles), prohibits the approval of a building permit for a cold storage facility unless the owner or operator of the facility creates a contingency fund, or has insurance, that can be used for emergency needs for locals.

Both laws apply locally in the short term, but don’t go into effect statewide until July 1, 2028.

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Lineage hasn’t responded to requests for comment about the bills.

Greg Lehmkuhl, president and chief executive of Lineage, said in an earnings call last month that the company has committed $3.3 million to the community in the aftermath of the fire.

Newsom, in a statement Sunday, said that the fire showed “the lasting impact a major facility emergency can have on a community.”

“These laws strengthen the tools, resources and accountability needed to protect residents and help communities respond when emergencies happen,” Newsom said.

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Dakota Smith

Dakota Smith is a staff writer in the Los Angeles Times’ Sacramento bureau, where she covers state government and politics. She was part of the team that won the 2023 Pulitzer Prize for breaking news for reporting on a leaked audio recording that upended City Hall politics. She joined the newsroom in 2016 and previously covered City Hall for the Los Angeles Daily News. She is a graduate of Lewis & Clark College.

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