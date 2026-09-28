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California couple accused of killing their son-in-law in parking lot

The Dublin Civic Center in Dublin, Calif.
A man was fatally shot in a sports complex parking lot in Dublin, Calif., on Saturday. Above, the Dublin Civic Center.
(Google Maps)
Summer Lin staff photo
By Summer Lin
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Police in Northern California are investigating the circumstances around the killing of a 40-year-old man who was fatally shot by his in-laws in a parking lot over the weekend, officials said.

On Saturday afternoon, a Dublin police sergeant was driving near the local sports complex when he saw a man lying on the ground in the parking lot, according to a police news release.

While the sergeant stopped to investigate, police dispatchers were simultaneously getting 911 calls about the incident, according to the release.

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Officers found Jonathan McKinsey, 40-year-old Dublin resident, in the parking lot with gunshot wounds and pronounced him dead at the scene, according to the release. There were several witnesses to the shooting, one resident said.

“This place is busy on a Saturday,” witness Kevin Stein of Dublin told KTVU-TV. “It’s incredible that they’d just do that right in front of everybody.”

According to police, McKinsey’s killers were his in-laws, married couple Shouyong Zhang and Shili Chen, both 77, of Dublin.

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They were arrested nearby on suspicion of murder and booked into Santa Rita Jail.

Police believe there aren’t any more suspects and there is no threat to public safety.

Dublin Sports Grounds was closed during the investigation and has since been reopened to the public, police said.

The investigation into the shooting and what led up to it is ongoing.

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Summer Lin

Summer Lin is a reporter on the Fast Break Desk, the Los Angeles Times’ breaking news team. Before coming to The Times, she covered breaking news for the Mercury News and national politics for McClatchy’s publications, including the Miami Herald. An East Coast native, Lin moved to California after graduating from Boston College and Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism. Lin was among The Times’ staff members who covered the Monterey Park mass shooting in 2023, which was a Pulitzer Prize finalist in breaking news.

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