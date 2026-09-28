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California toddler is shot by adult cleaning a gun

A line of cars on a dirt road next to a stand of tall trees.
Officers respond after a young boy was shot in a Central Valley home on Sunday.
(Tulare County Sheriff’s Office)
Terry Castleman. (Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)
By Terry Castleman
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A 2-year-old boy was accidentally shot by a person in his Central Valley home over the weekend, authorities said.

The toddler was hit in the leg by a bullet as an adult was cleaning their gun in the Tulare County residence, the county Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

Shortly before 11:30 a.m. Sunday, sheriff’s deputies were called to a home in Pixley, a town of fewer than 4,000 residents between Tulare and Delano along California 99.

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The child “had been accidentally shot in the leg while someone inside the house was cleaning a gun,” the statement said.

Deputies sought to deliver emergency aid until a medical team arrived and took him to a hospital. The boy’s condition was unclear.

Between 2003 and 2021, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention counted 1,262 unintentional firearm deaths of children; 28% of victims were under 5 years old, and 7% of victims were killed by a firearm as it was loaded, unloaded or cleaned.

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Those with information can contact the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at (559) 733-6218.

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Terry Castleman

Terry Castleman is a data reporter on the Fast Break Desk covering breaking news. In 2020, he was named alongside his colleagues as a Pulitzer Prize finalist in explanatory reporting. Previously, he worked at the New York Times and volunteered as a first responder for refugees arriving on the shores of Lesvos.

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