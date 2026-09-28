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African viper with longest fangs of any snake is loose in SoCal neighborhood, police say

A photo of a stock image of a snake alongside a real image of the snake.
Santa Ana police issued an alert Monday advising the public to be on the lookout for a snake that is not native to North America.
(Santa Ana Police Department)
Los Angeles Times staffer Amy Hubbard
By Amy Hubbard
Assistant Editor, Fast Break Desk Follow
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Somehow, a Gaboon viper — whose home is the tropics of central and western Africa — was on the loose Monday in a Southern California neighborhood, police say.

The sighting of the extremely venomous viper, which has the longest fangs of any snake in the world, spurred the Santa Ana Police Department to issue a public advisory accompanied by exclamation points.

The alarming reptile was “last seen in a tree within a residential neighborhood near Main Street and Edinger Avenue,” according to the department’s warning to the public.

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“We are asking the public to please be aware of your surroundings. If you see the snake, DO NOT approach or attempt to handle it,” the department said in a post on social media.

Anyone who spots the snake is asked to provide the location to the department by calling 714-834-4211.

The viper, which has two hornlike projections on its snout, feeds mainly on rodents and ground-dwelling birds. It’s known for striking and then holding on until its prey dies.

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The vipers are considered to be placid. According to the Smithsonian’s National Zoo & Conservation Biology Institute, “Most bites occur when the snake is stepped on before it has an opportunity to get away.”

And if hungry, it will strike “at almost any sideways movement.”

Females give birth to 50 to 60 live young, according to the institute.

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Amy Hubbard

Amy Hubbard is an assistant editor on the Fast Break Desk, the Los Angeles Times’ breaking news team. She’s worked in a range of departments at The Times since 1993, including as copy chief for daily Calendar, Travel, Books and the AM Copy Desk; SEO chief; morning editor on the Metro desk; and assistant newsletters editor. In 2015, she began a four-year stint at personal finance website NerdWallet, where she was the Banking editor. Hubbard is a graduate of the University of Missouri, Columbia, School of Journalism.

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