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Three more In-N-Out Burger locations coming to Southern California

Two "In-N-Out" signs.
Three new In-N-Out restaurants will open in Southern California, the chain says.
(Lawrence K. Ho/Los Angeles Times)
By Iris KwokStaff Writer 
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Southern California residents can soon get their Double-Double fix at more locations.

In-N-Out Burger recently added four California locations to its “opening soon” list: three in Southern California and one in the Central Valley, according to the company’s website.

The privately held company operates more than 400 locations across 10 states: California, Nevada, Arizona, Utah, Texas, Oregon, Colorado, Idaho, Washington and Tennessee. More than 200 locations are in California.

The soon-to-open California locations are at:

  • 6232 Craig Lane, Commerce
  • 1221 Santa Anita Ave., South El Monte
  • 8245 Pine Ave., Chino
  • 10537 Trinity Parkway, Stockton

Also included on the chain’s “opening soon” catalog is one store in Hendersonville, Tenn. The chain landed in Tennessee last year and has quickly expanded to five stores in the state, according to the company’s website.

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The chain’s Tennessee expansion coincides with Lynsi Snyder, owner and president of In-N-Out, moving to the state. The granddaughter of the company’s founders made headlines when she announced on a conservative podcast that she was leaving California to raise her family in Tennessee.

The Nashville, Tenn., skyline is reflected in the Cumberland River July 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

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This year, Snyder spoke of the restaurant’s eastward expansion during a talk at Pepperdine and said she didn’t expect to see In-N-Out “on the East Coast in my lifetime,” according to reporting by Fox.

Jim Salera, senior vice president of equity research covering restaurants at Arkansas-based financial services firm Stephens, said In-N-Out’s decision to expand in Tennessee appeared to follow the booming population growth in Southern states that has been driven by new industries arriving in the region since the pandemic.

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In the restaurant industry, “opportunity for success is bolstered by having more population,” he said. In-N-Out is a well-regarded brand, and its classic Americana menu is popular among transplants to Southern states, he said.

It came as no surprise to Salera that In-N-Out is continuing to add locations in California despite the rising minimum wage and high real estate costs, because it is the chain’s home market. The California cities where In-N-Out plans to open appear to be in areas with “high-propensity guests” that the company has not yet reached, Salera said.

In-N-Out is expanding to seven new locations in and outside California in 2025.

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In-N-Out Burger adds three new California locations to list of 2025 openings

In-N-Out Burger will open seven new U.S. locations in 2025, including four in California and three others in Arizona, Colorado and Washington.

In-N-Out was founded in Baldwin Park in 1948. That year, founder Harry Snyder developed the two-way speakerphone system used in modern drive-throughs. The company is headquartered in Irvine but has plans to relocate its corporate offices back to Baldwin Park by 2029.

In-N-Out’s communications team did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

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Iris Kwok

Iris Kwok is a breaking news reporter at the Los Angeles Times. She was a 2025-26 reporting fellow at The Times and previously covered the environment at Berkeleyside. She is a graduate of UC Berkeley, where she studied political science and music. A lifelong cellist, she has written about classical music for the San Francisco Chronicle and San Francisco Classical Voice. She grew up in the Bay Area and the Sacramento region.

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