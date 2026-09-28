Three more In-N-Out Burger locations coming to Southern California

Three new In-N-Out restaurants will open in Southern California, the chain says.

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Southern California residents can soon get their Double-Double fix at more locations.

In-N-Out Burger recently added four California locations to its “opening soon” list: three in Southern California and one in the Central Valley, according to the company’s website.

The privately held company operates more than 400 locations across 10 states: California, Nevada, Arizona, Utah, Texas, Oregon, Colorado, Idaho, Washington and Tennessee. More than 200 locations are in California.

The soon-to-open California locations are at:

6232 Craig Lane, Commerce

1221 Santa Anita Ave., South El Monte

8245 Pine Ave., Chino

10537 Trinity Parkway, Stockton

Also included on the chain’s “opening soon” catalog is one store in Hendersonville, Tenn. The chain landed in Tennessee last year and has quickly expanded to five stores in the state, according to the company’s website.

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The chain’s Tennessee expansion coincides with Lynsi Snyder, owner and president of In-N-Out, moving to the state. The granddaughter of the company’s founders made headlines when she announced on a conservative podcast that she was leaving California to raise her family in Tennessee.

This year, Snyder spoke of the restaurant’s eastward expansion during a talk at Pepperdine and said she didn’t expect to see In-N-Out “on the East Coast in my lifetime,” according to reporting by Fox.

Jim Salera, senior vice president of equity research covering restaurants at Arkansas-based financial services firm Stephens, said In-N-Out’s decision to expand in Tennessee appeared to follow the booming population growth in Southern states that has been driven by new industries arriving in the region since the pandemic.

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In the restaurant industry, “opportunity for success is bolstered by having more population,” he said. In-N-Out is a well-regarded brand, and its classic Americana menu is popular among transplants to Southern states, he said.

It came as no surprise to Salera that In-N-Out is continuing to add locations in California despite the rising minimum wage and high real estate costs, because it is the chain’s home market. The California cities where In-N-Out plans to open appear to be in areas with “high-propensity guests” that the company has not yet reached, Salera said.

In-N-Out was founded in Baldwin Park in 1948. That year, founder Harry Snyder developed the two-way speakerphone system used in modern drive-throughs. The company is headquartered in Irvine but has plans to relocate its corporate offices back to Baldwin Park by 2029.

In-N-Out’s communications team did not immediately respond to a request for comment.