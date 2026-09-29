6-month-old baby found dead in South L.A. dumpster investigated as homicide

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A 6-month-old baby was found dead in a dumpster Monday evening in South Los Angeles, according to authorities.

The Los Angeles Police Department responded around 10:30 p.m. Monday to the area of Alba Street and Long Beach Avenue to a death investigation, according to the LAPD.

The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to the scene and took an infant, who was found in a dumpster, to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

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Police had no further information to release.

KABC reported that the baby was between 4 and 6 months old and was left there in the last 24 hours. Her death is being investigated as a homicide, the outlet reported.

A couple at the scene told KABC that the baby might be their granddaughter. They told the TV station that their daughter gave their granddaughter to the baby’s father the previous night but haven’t heard from him since.