CHP motorcycle officer killed in on-duty Central Valley crash

On Sept. 28, CHP Motorcycle Officer Brian Liles was involved in an on-duty traffic crash on State Route 99, just north of State Route 190 in Tipton.

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A California Highway Patrol motorcycle officer was killed in an on-duty crash Monday evening in the Central Valley, the law enforcement agency announced.

Officer Brian Liles, of Visalia, was pronounced dead at the scene of a collision just after 5 p.m. on Highway 99, just north of State Route 190 in the rural Tulare County town of Tipton, the CHP said in a statement.

The CHP did not immediately release details about the crash.

Liles, 44, a married father of two, worked as an officer for more than 16 years.

After graduating from the CHP Academy in 2010, he was assigned to San Jose and later worked in Hayward and Fresno before transferring to the Visalia region in 2019, according to the CHP.

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“The CHP extends its deepest condolences to Officer Liles’ family, friends, loved ones, and all who served alongside him,” the police agency said in a statement. “His dedication to public service and commitment to protecting the people of California will not be forgotten.”

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Monday that flags at the State Capitol in Sacramento, as well as the Capitol Annex Swing Space, would be flown at half-staff.

Newsom said in a statement that Liles “dedicated his life to serving our communities, and his passing is a heartbreaking loss for the California Highway Patrol and the entire state of California.”

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“Jennifer and I are deeply saddened by his tragic loss and we extend our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and CHP colleagues,” Newsom said. “He will be remembered for his dedication to serving and protecting the people of California.”

The governor said Liles was the first CHP officer killed in the line of duty since 2020. In December of that year, Officer Andy Ornelas, 27, was struck in Palmdale after a driver swung from the right shoulder to make a U-turn and ended up directly in his path. He was thrown from his vehicle on impact and died days later.