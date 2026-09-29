Tap to enable a layout that focuses on the article.
Advertisement
California

Magic Mountain closes X2 coaster permanently after history of injuries

Sept. 11 image of the X2 roller coaster at Six Flags Magic Mountain in Valencia.
(Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times)
By Fedor ZarkhinStaff Writer 
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

See more from the L.A. Times in Google Search. Set us as preferred

Six Flags Magic Mountain’s famous X2 rollercoaster ride is permanently closed, following a history of injuries, including some that led to deaths, park officials announced on Tuesday.

The ride was first closed temporarily in July following reports of back-to-back brain injuries.

“While X2 consistently passed a multitude of safety tests, we have decided to close the ride because we believe it’s the right thing to do. Ride safety is a cornerstone of our business, and when we see guest confidence affected, we take it seriously,” Brian Oerding, Six Flags Magic Mountain president, said in a statement.

Advertisement

The ride was first opened as X in 2002, closed for repairs and reopened as X2 in 2008. It has long been one of the park’s main attractions, featuring seats that spin forward and backward 360 degrees.

Anne Hawley, whose son died in 2022 after riding X2, was emotional Tuesday morning after learning the ride was permanently closed. Christopher Hawley was 22 when he rode X2, stumbled after getting off of it, lost consciousness and died shortly thereafter. His family sued Magic Mountain and settled the case in August.

Months after the ride opened in 2002, it had to be closed to repair design flaws. Then, in 2007, it was closed again to replace the trains with lighter ones.

Advertisement

“We have tried for four years to do the best we can to spread awareness,” Hawley said. “They finally listened.”

Sign up for Mr. Todd's Wild Ride

An insider guide to the ever-changing world of theme parks, coming to you straight from SoCal — the theme park capital of the world.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service, which include arbitration and a class action waiver. You agree that we and our third-party vendors may collect and use your information, including through cookies, pixels and similar technologies, for the purposes set forth in our Privacy Policy such as personalizing your experience and ads.

Hawley was just one of several people who have sued Magic Mountain in connection with brain injuries.

Hilda Farias was 28 when she rode X2 in 2010 and developed a brain bleed that led to her death, according to court records. Sheila Katerelos claimed in another suit she suffered a traumatic brain injury in 2020 after riding X2. Lucy Alvarez claimed in a third suit she sustained a traumatic brain injury in 2021 after riding X2, causing her “great physical, mental and nervous pain and suffering.”

X2 had long been hailed by ride enthusiasts for its design. The seats are on the side of the track, allowing riders’ feet to dangle below or above them as their seat spins forward or backward. At the beginning, riders are taken up a slope while facing backward and, at the peak, their seats spin forward as they hurtle toward the ground headfirst.

CNN reported in August that X2 has been linked to more than a dozen reports of serious injuries and hospitalizations over the last two decades, including the deaths of Hawley and Farias. The report said two people suffered brain hemorrhages in July after riding X2, requiring surgical intervention.

Advertisement

This story will be updated.

More to Read

CaliforniaBreaking News

Sign up for Essential California

The most important California stories and recommendations in your inbox every morning.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service, which include arbitration and a class action waiver. You agree that we and our third-party vendors may collect and use your information, including through cookies, pixels and similar technologies, for the purposes set forth in our Privacy Policy such as personalizing your experience and ads.

Fedor Zarkhin

Fedor Zarkhin is a breaking news reporter at the Los Angeles Times. He joined its Fast Break team from the Oregonian, in Portland, Ore., and previously worked at the Palm Beach Post. Zarkhin welcomes tips for watchdog and human interest stories at (213) 572-7584 via call, text or on WhatsApp and Signal. You can also pitch stories or send him records via email at fedor.zarkhin@latimes.com.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Podcasts

  • L.A. Times Studios presents House of Troy

    Chapter 1: Win Forever

    House of Troy is a new podcast from LA Times Studios tracing the rise and fall of USC football, from coach Pete Carroll’s back-to-back national titles in the 2000s, to the Reggie Bush scandal, to the series of missteps that followed. It’ll feature exclusive interviews with coaches, players, and USC officials who saw it all up close.

  • Crimes of the Times logo

    How A Hillside Strangler Nearly Went Free

    The Hillside Strangler murders terrorized Los Angeles in the late 1970s. The killers were a pair of sadistic cousins. One confessed. The other was set to stand trial—until L.A. prosecutors flinched.

  • De Los Podcast logo

    AOC Is Freezing Her Eggs — Fidel & Suzy on Family Planning, Latino Birth Rates & the Latino Sex Ed Problem

    Hosts Fidel Martínez and Suzy Exposito dig into family planning: what it means for Latinos in 2026, why it’s still taboo in our communities, and how much has changed in one generation.

Most Read in California

Advertisement
Advertisement