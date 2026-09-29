Magnitude 3.8 earthquake rumbles parts of Ventura and L.A. counties

A magnitude 3.8 quake was reported Tuesday night in eastern Ventura County, according to the USGS.

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A magnitude 3.8 earthquake was reported at 8 p.m. Tuesday near the community of Piru in eastern Ventura County, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The earthquake shook areas of Ventura and Los Angeles counties, according to the USGS. It occurred about 2½ miles from Piru, five miles from Simi Valley, seven miles from Moorpark and Fillmore and eight miles from Castaic and Stevenson Ranch.

The earthquake occurred at a depth of 6.6 miles.

Light to moderate shaking was reported in the vicinity of the quake, with reports that the quake was felt as far east as Palmdale, as far west as Santa Barbara and as far south as Inglewood.

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The temblor ranked weak to light on the Modified Mercalli Intensity scale.

Did you feel this earthquake? Consider reporting what you felt to the USGS.

This story was automatically generated by Quakebot, a computer application that monitors the latest earthquakes detected by the USGS. A Times editor reviewed the post before it was published.

If you’re interested in learning more about the system, visit our list of frequently asked questions here.