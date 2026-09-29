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‘Absolutely disgusting’: Therapist who recorded young girls in bathroom gets prison time

Joseph Toews, 31, of Manhattan Beach
Joseph Toews, 31, of Manhattan Beach, was sentenced to nearly 17 years in prison after pleading guilty to production of child pornography.
(Department of Justice)
Brittny Mejia staff headshot at LA Times Photo Studio in El Segundo, CA on Thursday, July 24, 2025.
By Brittny Mejia
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A federal judge sentenced a Manhattan Beach therapist to nearly 17 years in prison Tuesday for installing a hidden camera in the women’s bathroom at his workplace, allowing him to capture footage of minors who visited the office for services.

Joseph Toews, 31, previously pleaded guilty in June to one count of production of child pornography. He has been in federal custody since April 14.

U.S. District Judge Stanley Blumenfeld Jr. ordered that Toews be placed on supervised release for 25 years after his release from prison.

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During the sentencing hearing Tuesday morning, Toews, who was clad in a white jail uniform, referred to his behavior as “absolutely disgusting.”

“I would just like to express my deepest apologies to the children that were harmed,” Toews said. “I accept that I may never be offered forgiveness.”

According to Toews’ plea agreement, the therapist installed a video recording device in a women’s bathroom stall at his workplace in January 2023. The recording captured young girls, some of whom received therapy services from Toews, including, among other methods, play therapy, according to the agreement.

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Toews admitted that he captured at least 11 separate videos.

“This was deliberate and required a level of premeditation,” Assistant U.S. Atty. Clifford Dankwa Mpare Jr. said during the sentencing hearing.

According to the agreement, from January 2023 to December 2025, Toews also knowingly received child sexual abuse material, including sexually explicit videos of children purchased via darknet online video stores.

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Brittny Mejia

Brittny Mejia is a Metro reporter covering federal courts and immigration for the Los Angeles Times. She was a Pulitzer Prize finalist in 2021 for her investigation with colleague Jack Dolan that exposed failures in Los Angeles County’s safety-net healthcare system. She joined The Times in 2014.

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