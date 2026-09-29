Tap to enable a layout that focuses on the article.
Advertisement
California

Mayoral candidates’ views on Gaza likely to come up at Jewish Federation forum

Side by side photos of Karen Bass and Councilwoman Nithya Raman.
Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass, left, in Los Angeles in June. Councilwoman Nithya Raman, right, in Studio City in July.
(Los Angeles Times)
By David Zahniser
Staff Writer Follow
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

See more from the L.A. Times in Google Search. Set us as preferred

  • Israel’s war in Gaza could arise as an issue at Tuesday’s mayoral forum co-hosted by the Jewish Federation, where Mayor Karen Bass and challenger Nithya Raman will be asked about topics of interest to L.A.’s Jewish community.
  • Organizers said they also plan to ask about public safety, homelessness and the city’s preparations for the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

The mayor of Los Angeles doesn’t have a say on foreign policy. But that may not stop incumbent Karen Bass and challenger Nithya Raman from facing questions about Israel’s war in Gaza during a candidate forum co-hosted by Jewish Federation Los Angeles.

Tuesday’s forum is expected to cover issues important to Jewish Angelenos, including Israel and antisemitism. Organizers suggested that Councilmember Raman could also be asked about remarks she made during an interview with Twitch streamer Hasan Piker last spring.

Asked by Piker if she believed Israel had committed genocide, Raman responded: “I do, yes.”

Advertisement

Rabbi Noah Farkas, president and chief executive officer of the Jewish Federation, called Raman’s comments “very hurtful” to his organization and many in the Jewish community, saying the term genocide isn’t accurate.

“I imagine there’s going to be a question that’s going to address that, and her choice in going on the podcast and her choice of language,” he said.

Raman, in a statement, said she appreciates her relationship with the Jewish community and understands that “this subject is incredibly painful for them.”

Advertisement

“I will always listen to their concerns, and as Mayor, I’ll do everything I can to keep them safe and combat antisemitism,” she said.

Farkas said organizers plan to pose questions on an array of other topics, including homelessness and the city’s preparations for the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

The war in Gaza began in 2023, when Hamas-led militants attacked Israel, killing around 1,200 people and kidnapping 251. Israel’s resulting counteroffensive has led to 74,000 Palestinian deaths, according to figures issued by the Gaza Health Ministry.

The death toll has sparked widespread condemnation from global leaders and from human rights organizations, causing Israel to become increasingly isolated on the international stage.

Bass, during the last four years, has repeatedly promised to ensure that “the Jewish community always feels safe.” Her campaign, contacted by The Times on Monday, didn’t comment when asked whether Israel’s actions constitute genocide.

Raman, in her interview with Piker last spring, said she believes Israel has a “right to exist.” She also discussed a resolution she co-authored in 2024 calling for a ceasefire in that conflict, which didn’t come up for a council vote.

Advertisement

Genocide is considered an international crime. It was defined in a United Nations Convention, adopted in the wake of the Holocaust, as acts that are committed with the intention of destroying — in whole or in part — a national, ethnic, racial or religious group.

Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch and independent experts commissioned by the U.N. Human Rights Council concluded that Israel has committed genocide during the conflict.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, speaking at the U.N. last week, called those declarations “the biggest lie of the century.” He said no Palestinian state would be established while he is Israel’s leader.

Raman has taken heat before on the issue of Israel, including from her supporters. At one point, she criticized Democratic Socialists of America, a group that endorsed her for mayor, on its messaging following the Hamas-led attack on Israel in 2023.

In its statement, DSA voiced its solidarity with Palestine and said the attack “was not unprovoked.” Raman later called that message “unacceptably devoid of empathy for communities in Israel.”

Weeks later, DSA censured Raman over that statement, and for seeking and accepting an endorsement from Democrats for Israel-Los Angeles, a liberal Zionist group.

Advertisement

Raman, asked about her decision to accept the Democrats for Israel endorsement, told Piker in May: “I wouldn’t seek it out now.”

More to Read

California

Sign up for Essential California

The most important California stories and recommendations in your inbox every morning.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service, which include arbitration and a class action waiver. You agree that we and our third-party vendors may collect and use your information, including through cookies, pixels and similar technologies, for the purposes set forth in our Privacy Policy such as personalizing your experience and ads.

David Zahniser

David Zahniser covers Los Angeles City Hall for the Los Angeles Times.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Podcasts

  • L.A. Times Studios presents House of Troy

    Chapter 1: Win Forever

    House of Troy is a new podcast from LA Times Studios tracing the rise and fall of USC football, from coach Pete Carroll’s back-to-back national titles in the 2000s, to the Reggie Bush scandal, to the series of missteps that followed. It’ll feature exclusive interviews with coaches, players, and USC officials who saw it all up close.

  • Crimes of the Times logo

    How A Hillside Strangler Nearly Went Free

    The Hillside Strangler murders terrorized Los Angeles in the late 1970s. The killers were a pair of sadistic cousins. One confessed. The other was set to stand trial—until L.A. prosecutors flinched.

  • De Los Podcast logo

    AOC Is Freezing Her Eggs — Fidel & Suzy on Family Planning, Latino Birth Rates & the Latino Sex Ed Problem

    Hosts Fidel Martínez and Suzy Exposito dig into family planning: what it means for Latinos in 2026, why it’s still taboo in our communities, and how much has changed in one generation.

Most Read in California

Advertisement
Advertisement