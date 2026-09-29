Mayoral candidates’ views on Gaza likely to come up at Jewish Federation forum

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass, left, in Los Angeles in June. Councilwoman Nithya Raman, right, in Studio City in July.

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The mayor of Los Angeles doesn’t have a say on foreign policy. But that may not stop incumbent Karen Bass and challenger Nithya Raman from facing questions about Israel’s war in Gaza during a candidate forum co-hosted by Jewish Federation Los Angeles.

Tuesday’s forum is expected to cover issues important to Jewish Angelenos, including Israel and antisemitism. Organizers suggested that Councilmember Raman could also be asked about remarks she made during an interview with Twitch streamer Hasan Piker last spring.

Asked by Piker if she believed Israel had committed genocide, Raman responded: “I do, yes.”

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Rabbi Noah Farkas, president and chief executive officer of the Jewish Federation, called Raman’s comments “very hurtful” to his organization and many in the Jewish community, saying the term genocide isn’t accurate.

“I imagine there’s going to be a question that’s going to address that, and her choice in going on the podcast and her choice of language,” he said.

Raman, in a statement, said she appreciates her relationship with the Jewish community and understands that “this subject is incredibly painful for them.”

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“I will always listen to their concerns, and as Mayor, I’ll do everything I can to keep them safe and combat antisemitism,” she said.

Farkas said organizers plan to pose questions on an array of other topics, including homelessness and the city’s preparations for the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

The war in Gaza began in 2023, when Hamas-led militants attacked Israel, killing around 1,200 people and kidnapping 251. Israel’s resulting counteroffensive has led to 74,000 Palestinian deaths, according to figures issued by the Gaza Health Ministry.

The death toll has sparked widespread condemnation from global leaders and from human rights organizations, causing Israel to become increasingly isolated on the international stage.

Bass, during the last four years, has repeatedly promised to ensure that “the Jewish community always feels safe.” Her campaign, contacted by The Times on Monday, didn’t comment when asked whether Israel’s actions constitute genocide.

Raman, in her interview with Piker last spring, said she believes Israel has a “right to exist.” She also discussed a resolution she co-authored in 2024 calling for a ceasefire in that conflict, which didn’t come up for a council vote.

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Genocide is considered an international crime. It was defined in a United Nations Convention, adopted in the wake of the Holocaust, as acts that are committed with the intention of destroying — in whole or in part — a national, ethnic, racial or religious group.

Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch and independent experts commissioned by the U.N. Human Rights Council concluded that Israel has committed genocide during the conflict.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, speaking at the U.N. last week, called those declarations “the biggest lie of the century.” He said no Palestinian state would be established while he is Israel’s leader.

Raman has taken heat before on the issue of Israel, including from her supporters. At one point, she criticized Democratic Socialists of America, a group that endorsed her for mayor, on its messaging following the Hamas-led attack on Israel in 2023.

In its statement, DSA voiced its solidarity with Palestine and said the attack “was not unprovoked.” Raman later called that message “unacceptably devoid of empathy for communities in Israel.”

Weeks later, DSA censured Raman over that statement, and for seeking and accepting an endorsement from Democrats for Israel-Los Angeles, a liberal Zionist group.

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Raman, asked about her decision to accept the Democrats for Israel endorsement, told Piker in May: “I wouldn’t seek it out now.”