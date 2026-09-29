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‘Most wanted’ fugitive has SoCal ties, is right-hand man to a criminal kingpin, FBI alleges

Satinderjeet Singh is the 543rd addition to the Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list.
Satinderjeet Singh goes by the alias “Goldy Brar” and is now among the FBI’s most wanted.
(FBI)
By Iris KwokStaff Writer 
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A man with Southern California ties who goes by the alias “Goldy Brar” and is wanted by federal agents for numerous alleged crimes including murder, extortion and drug distribution has been added to the FBI’s “Most Wanted Fugitives” list.

Satinderjeet Singh, who is believed to be in his early 30s and is known to reside in California and parts of Canada, is on the list because according to the FBI he is a trusted lieutenant to an Indian gangster with an international criminal enterprise.

The FBI warned that Singh is “considered to be extremely violent, armed, and dangerous.”

The FBI believes Singh is the North American leader of the Lawrence Bishnoi Organized Crime Group, which has been “allegedly engaged in a variety of violent acts in Southern California, and across the U.S. and Canada, including assassinations of political and religious figures, shootings, murders, kidnappings, extortions, assaults and the trafficking of narcotics and weapons.”

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On Monday, the FBI said in a statement that the Bishnoi group was believed to have ordered the assassination of a prominent political and religious leader, identified in court documents only as “H.S.N.” who was living in Canada at the time of his death on June 18, 2023. Between March 2024 and July 2025, the group allegedly stole more than 1,000 pounds of cocaine in the Greater Los Angeles area from rival drug trafficking gangs, according to the statement.

“The inclusion of this defendant on the FBI’s Top Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list underscores this administration’s determination to bring the full force of the law upon transnational criminal gangs,” First Assistant U.S. Atty. Bill Essayli said in the statement. “Working together with law enforcement in Canada, Europe, and Asia, we will continue to hunt down thugs such as ‘Goldy Brar’ and ensure they never see the outside of a prison again.”

Officials said Singh was born in Punjab, India, and speaks Punjabi and English. In California, he has ties to Sacramento and Fresno. He also has connections to Canada, India and Mexico.

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FBI officials are offering a reward of up to $1 million for information leading to Singh’s arrest. A federal arrest warrant was issued for Singh in July for three charges including racketeer influenced and corrupt organizations conspiracy, conspiracy to interfere and attempted interference with commerce by extortion, and conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute controlled substances.

To submit a tip, contact the FBI at 1-800-225-5324.

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Iris Kwok

Iris Kwok is a breaking news reporter at the Los Angeles Times. She was a 2025-26 reporting fellow at The Times and previously covered the environment at Berkeleyside. She is a graduate of UC Berkeley, where she studied political science and music. A lifelong cellist, she has written about classical music for the San Francisco Chronicle and San Francisco Classical Voice. She grew up in the Bay Area and the Sacramento region.

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