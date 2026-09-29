Remains of 2 people found as deputies wield shovel in old greenhouse in Lancaster

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The remains of two people were found Tuesday afternoon in a remote area of Lancaster, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Sheriff’s deputies following up on the case of a missing person were investigating in the area of East Avenue F and 50th Street East around noon, according to a department statement.

Investigators found the remains of two people at the scene, and the case is being investigated as a homicide, according to the statement.

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No further information was available about the identities of the two people found or the circumstances of their deaths “to protect the integrity of the ongoing investigation, and pending formal identification and notification of next of kin,” officials said.

Anyone with more information should contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.

KTLA news helicopter footage showed investigators digging a hole in an old greenhouse on the property. Deputies also erected a white pop-up tent, often used during an investigation where remains are found, and were taking photographs at the scene.

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Times staff writer Richard Winton contributed to this report.