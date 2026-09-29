Tap to enable a layout that focuses on the article.
Advertisement
California

Remains of 2 people found as deputies wield shovel in old greenhouse in Lancaster

Sky5 was over a remote area of Lancaster, where a large group of law enforcement officials were seen digging.
L.A. County sheriff’s deputies found human remains in a remote area of Lancaster on Tuesday.
(KTLA)
Summer Lin staff photo
By Summer Lin
Staff Writer Follow
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

See more from the L.A. Times in Google Search. Set us as preferred

The remains of two people were found Tuesday afternoon in a remote area of Lancaster, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Sheriff’s deputies following up on the case of a missing person were investigating in the area of East Avenue F and 50th Street East around noon, according to a department statement.

Investigators found the remains of two people at the scene, and the case is being investigated as a homicide, according to the statement.

Advertisement

No further information was available about the identities of the two people found or the circumstances of their deaths “to protect the integrity of the ongoing investigation, and pending formal identification and notification of next of kin,” officials said.

Anyone with more information should contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.

KTLA news helicopter footage showed investigators digging a hole in an old greenhouse on the property. Deputies also erected a white pop-up tent, often used during an investigation where remains are found, and were taking photographs at the scene.

Advertisement

Times staff writer Richard Winton contributed to this report.

More to Read

CaliforniaBreaking NewsCrime & Courts

Sign up for Essential California

The most important California stories and recommendations in your inbox every morning.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service, which include arbitration and a class action waiver. You agree that we and our third-party vendors may collect and use your information, including through cookies, pixels and similar technologies, for the purposes set forth in our Privacy Policy such as personalizing your experience and ads.

Summer Lin

Summer Lin is a reporter on the Fast Break Desk, the Los Angeles Times’ breaking news team. Before coming to The Times, she covered breaking news for the Mercury News and national politics for McClatchy’s publications, including the Miami Herald. An East Coast native, Lin moved to California after graduating from Boston College and Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism. Lin was among The Times’ staff members who covered the Monterey Park mass shooting in 2023, which was a Pulitzer Prize finalist in breaking news.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Podcasts

  • L.A. Times Studios presents House of Troy

    Chapter 1: Win Forever

    House of Troy is a new podcast from LA Times Studios tracing the rise and fall of USC football, from coach Pete Carroll’s back-to-back national titles in the 2000s, to the Reggie Bush scandal, to the series of missteps that followed. It’ll feature exclusive interviews with coaches, players, and USC officials who saw it all up close.

  • Crimes of the Times logo

    How A Hillside Strangler Nearly Went Free

    The Hillside Strangler murders terrorized Los Angeles in the late 1970s. The killers were a pair of sadistic cousins. One confessed. The other was set to stand trial—until L.A. prosecutors flinched.

  • De Los Podcast logo

    AOC Is Freezing Her Eggs — Fidel & Suzy on Family Planning, Latino Birth Rates & the Latino Sex Ed Problem

    Hosts Fidel Martínez and Suzy Exposito dig into family planning: what it means for Latinos in 2026, why it’s still taboo in our communities, and how much has changed in one generation.

Most Read in California

Advertisement
Advertisement