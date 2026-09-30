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A camper is responsible for deadly Yosemite National Park blaze, officials say

Smoke rises from mountains.
The Dome fire burns in Yosemite National Park on Sept. 15.
(National Parks Service )
Summer Lin staff photo
By Summer Lin
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A wildfire in Yosemite National Park that resulted in two helicopter pilots dying in a crash was sparked by an abandoned campfire, authorities said.

The Dome fire, first reported on Sept. 15 around 7 a.m. near the southern entrance of Yosemite, about a quarter-mile north of Chilnualna Falls, has grown to 5,585 acres and was 39% contained as of Wednesday, according to the federal government’s fire incident page, Inciweb.

The cause of the fire was listed as “Human — abandoned campfire.”

Benjamin Cosset, spokesperson on the fire, said authorities are asking people to call the National Park Service tip line at (888) 653-0009 if they have any more information about who may have started the fire.

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Cosset said the person responsible could face federal charges but did not elaborate.

On Sept. 20, two helicopter pilots were killed when their aircraft crashed while conducting water drops on the fire.

They were identified as Ryan Cutter and Greg King by family members.

Nina Pacchia, Cutter’s wife, told KABC-TV that her husband was adventurous and loving.

“You know, he had this matter-of-fact attitude. He had a calming energy about him. I could be extremely stressed, extremely anxious. You know, I have a high-pressure job and Ryan was always able to bring me back down,” she said.

King was a contract helicopter pilot from Alaska and lived in Palmer with his wife, according to ABC30. He was the stepfather to two children.

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“I would say only the best of the best in our industry become an aerial firefighter. Greg is easily one of the best in the country,” Andy Jones, chief of aviation for the Alaska Division of Forestry and Fire Protection, told the TV station. “This is the gentleman who takes firefighters out and brings them home safely. He protects the homes and infrastructure all over not just Alaska, but now the world.”

Yosemite National Park is open and operating normally except for Glacier Point Road, which is closed because of smoke and will reopen when conditions permit, according to InciWeb. The Four Mile Trail and Panorama Trail, which provides access to Glacier Point, are open to hikers.

The Chilnualna Falls trail from the top of Chilnualna Falls toward Buena Vista and Crescent Lakes are also closed because of the fire. The Ostrander Trail and trails south of it are also closed.

The fire has continued to spread to the north and northeast.

Officials don’t expect the fire to reach beyond the confines of the wilderness area of Yosemite National Park.

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Summer Lin

Summer Lin is a reporter on the Fast Break Desk, the Los Angeles Times’ breaking news team. Before coming to The Times, she covered breaking news for the Mercury News and national politics for McClatchy’s publications, including the Miami Herald. An East Coast native, Lin moved to California after graduating from Boston College and Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism. Lin was among The Times’ staff members who covered the Monterey Park mass shooting in 2023, which was a Pulitzer Prize finalist in breaking news.

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