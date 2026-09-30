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Investigation after student dies in fall from balcony at Highland Park high school

Authorities respond after a student fell to their death at a high school in Highland Park on Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2026.
Authorities respond after a student fell to their death at Franklin High School in Highland Park on Wednesday.
(KTLA)
By Iris KwokStaff Writer 
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Authorities were investigating the death of a student Wednesday at a Highland Park high school.

The teenager fell from a balcony at Benjamin Franklin High School, police said. The circumstances surrounding the fall were unclear. Officials identified the victim only as a male juvenile.

The incident took place at around 1 p.m. at the school in the 800 block of North Avenue 54, according to a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson. Few details were immediately available about why the student fell, but there is “no evidence of foul play,” LAPD Officer Rosario Cervantes said. The department is leading the investigation.

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Students who spoke with KTLA-TV said a fight in a classroom preceded the fatal fall.

The Los Angeles Fire Department transported the student to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Los Angeles School Police also responded to the incident.

Marine Davtyan, a Los Angeles Unified School District spokeswoman, told City News Service the medical emergency required the school to be placed on lockdown.

Former Assemblymember Wendy Carrillo, whose district included Highland Park, posted on social media late Wednesday her “deepest condolences to the family and friends of the young student who lost his life at Franklin High School today. The investigation is ongoing. ... Please remember that the student and those involved are minors and they need our love and support at this time.”

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As videos of the incident circulated online, Carrillo urged, “Please do not share or repost graphic videos of this tragedy.”

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Iris Kwok

Iris Kwok is a breaking news reporter at the Los Angeles Times. She was a 2025-26 reporting fellow at The Times and previously covered the environment at Berkeleyside. She is a graduate of UC Berkeley, where she studied political science and music. A lifelong cellist, she has written about classical music for the San Francisco Chronicle and San Francisco Classical Voice. She grew up in the Bay Area and the Sacramento region.

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