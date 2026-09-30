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Amber Alert issued for 4 missing children in Southern California, police say

AMBER Alert on behalf of the Los Angeles Police Department.
LAPD detectives are seeking the public’s assistance in locating 4 missing children allegedly abducted Saturday in Reseda by their mother.
(LAPD)
Los Angeles Times reporter Hailey Branson-Potts
By Hailey Branson-Potts
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Authorities in Southern California are searching for four children allegedly abducted by their mother, who was prevented by a court order from removing them from their Reseda home.

The children were last seen at about 5:10 p.m. on Saturday,, moving out of their home near the 6600 block of Reseda Boulevard with their mother, Mehrangez Sangalieva, according to an Amber Alert issued Tuesday evening by the California Highway Patrol on behalf of the Los Angeles Police Department.

A court order prohibited Sangalieva from moving them out of that home while an investigation was underway, according to the Amber Alert, which did not provide additional details.

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The children are: Anas Mirova, 9; Zuhal Mirzoda, 5; Maryam Mirova, 2; and Rayana Mirova, 1.

Anas, a boy, has brown eyes and brown hair. He stand 4 foot 2 inches and weighs about 60 pounds, according to the Amber Alert.

No further details were provided about Zuhal, a girl.

Maryam, a girl, has blonde hair and blue eyes and stands about 3 feet tall.

Rayana, a girl, weighs about 20 pounds, according to the alert.

The children’s mother is 31 years old and has brown hair and brown eyes. She is about 5 foot 6 inches tall and weighs about 155 pounds.

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Authorities believe Sangalieva could be driving a gray 2011 Toyota Prius with the license plate 6SWK678.

Authorities have asked anyone with information about their whereabouts to call the LAPD’s West Valley Division at (818) 374-761. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls can be made to (877) 527-3247.

Anonymous tips can be directed to the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477 or www.lacrimestoppers.org.

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Hailey Branson-Potts

Hailey Branson-Potts is a general assignment reporter who joined the Los Angeles Times in 2011. She reports on a wide range of issues and people, with a special focus on rural communities. She grew up in the small town of Perry, Okla., and graduated from the University of Oklahoma.

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