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For the last two years, Francesca Ortega insulted Latinos on social media with rhetoric that sounded straight from Stephen Miller.

Under the nom de plume Francesca Sin Filtro — Unfiltered — the small business owner opined that Chicanos have “obviously nothing good going for” them and “probably have baby mamas everywhere.” That Latino men “tend to do better research” than Latinas, and that’s why a majority of them favored Trump in 2024. That illegal immigration “is not giving us a fair representation” of Latin America and that she didn’t want to see the Santa Clarita Valley, where she lives and works, turn into Los Angeles or Mexico.

Ortega got away with such vitriol relatively unscathed because conservative Latinos were the shiny new point on President Trump’s spearhead. Their rise made them a nationwide phenomenon — feared by liberals and hailed by Republicans as the future of politics in a nation where Latinos are the largest minority. And nothing made MAGA happier than seeing Latinos trash their own kind, because that gave everyone else the cover to attack Latinos, too.

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But we’re now coming upon a midterm election where conservative Latinos are once again ridiculed as self-hating freaks, as Ortega found out the hard way last week.

Voices Arellano: Heads up, Latino men: The future of democracy hangs on your vote When Trump descended that damned escalator, I knew this racist excuse for a leader would nevertheless appeal to many Latino men.

Filming herself in front of a Santa Clarita shopping plaza, she screamed at taqueros in Spanish that their stand was “cheap” and “vulgar,” mocked them as “arrogant” and “stupid” and called a woman a “smelly hag.” Ortega threatened to call ICE while accusing them of being illegal immigrants with no proof except that they were brown-skinned people prepping meat on a spit. She finally walked away — but not before flipping off the vendors.

The taqueros also filmed the incident and uploaded it. The internet dubbed Ortega “Santa Clarita Karen,” and the face-off soon went viral, with almost everyone blasting her crassness. She initially worked off the Trump playbook, blaming everyone but herself for her self-created troubles. In subsequent videos, she blamed her anger on the vendors for allegedly filming her license plate and railed at “insane, horrible Latino people” for ruining her life.

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Ortega’s home-cleaning business was flooded with so many negative reviews that she changed its phone number on Google to that of a random critic so he could field the hundreds of nasty calls and texts. When that didn’t stave off the haters, Ortega finally issued a weak-salsa apology calling herself a pendeja — perhaps the truest thing she had posted in a while.

“Lamentably, that’s why women shouldn’t be president. That’s why we shouldn’t try to be in positions of power, because we’re emotional,” she said in Spanish in yet another video.

Ortega created a new account to tearfully beg people in a different video that “other people around me shouldn’t be paying the consequences” of her sins.

She took down her social media accounts soon after and hasn’t said anything publicly since.

I reached out to Ortega expecting an unrepentant MAGA warrior. Instead, I found someone far more complex. She refused to talk in person or over the phone, instead answering my questions via email with essay-long responses that exemplified the rise and fall of Latinos who voted for Trump.

Born in the U.S. and raised in Mexico until age 18, Ortega isn’t for mass deportations — “that would [not] be realistic, humane, or beneficial.” She personally knows “undocumented people who are hardworking, decent human beings and who are navigating extremely difficult legal circumstances.”

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She’s not necessarily against taco stands, admitting that a “small independent vendor may provide something the community genuinely needs.” Her initial intention at the Santa Clarita stand was to “cause the people operating it to reconsider where they were setting up,” she wrote.

Ortega, who wouldn’t give her age, voted for Trump in the last two elections but doesn’t consider herself MAGA or even part of the conservative movement. After her public cancellation, she wrote, “very few conservative public figures defended me, which reminded me that people and organizations often protect their own interests regardless of the values they publicly promote.”

While it’s easy to dismiss Ortega’s mea culpa as a desperate salvage project, many Latinos who voted for Trump find themselves in the same place. They’ve reveled in their status as the heretical turd in the family horchata bowl, with more jumping in that fetid pool during each of Trump’s reelection campaigns. Many are now finding that Trump used them — and are surprised that other Latinos have no sympathy for them whatsoever.

More than three-quarters of Latinos want the Democrats to take back Congress, while 65% don’t like the job Trump has done, according to a New York Times/Siena University poll released this month. A poll by Florida International University in the spring found that only 29% of Latinos supported ICE’s policies. Trump’s approval ratings among Latinos were underwater in deep-red states like Texas and Florida — and this was months before our current economic and political malaise started. Latino GOP politicians are running away from Trump’s record as fast as Usain Bolt while trembling about what may happen with voters this November.

MAGA Latinos were so confident that their man had forever changed politics that they spewed crap like Ortega’s with little fear of repercussion — and because that’s what the president was doing. They underestimated how tired most Latinos are of being slurred by MAGA while overestimating how many people stand with them.

The rest of us either quietly grumbled, or our comments were drowned in a sea of nastiness. Not anymore. Now comes the public reckoning.

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Even people like Ortega don’t deserve to be publicly humiliated — but it’s a seven-layer bean dip of their own making, and something she’s willing to accept.

A few days after Ortega’s meltdown, the Santa Clarita taco stand she lambasted hosted dozens of customers who wanted to buy them out for the night.

We’re a famously squabbling bunch — I’ve long said that the only group that hates Latinos more than Trump is Latinos. But the Trump regime has spurred many to stand up for street vendors, for the undocumented, for the very people that many MAGA Latinos were lining up to demonize and deport, just like their gringo comrades were.

Ortega gets that. “They saw themselves, their parents, or their own immigration experiences reflected in” the taqueros, she wrote. “They also saw a woman angrily using ICE as a threat, an agency that represents fear and family separation to many people.”

“Conviction without complete information can become unfairness,” she added. “This incident has shown me, in the most painful way possible, that good intentions do not protect other people ... from the consequences of a terrible decision.”

Ortega then signed off with “The Taco Stand Karen.” At least she’s owning it.

I doubt most of Ortega’s critics will accept her contriteness, especially considering the ugly insults she flung at the taqueros. I doubt her opinion about the issues that got her in trouble will truly change. But I hope she and other Latino Trump supporters can at least admit that siding with an anti-Latino maniac like him did harm to the very community they claim to proudly represent.

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But shaming someone, no matter how shameful their behavior may have been, isn’t the way to convince them to do better.

Trump and his supporters have been fond of throwing around the acronym FAFO to celebrate crushing anyone who dares take them on. Eff around and found out.

Well, Ortega did. While it’s easy to call her a pendeja, I’m thinking of another dismissive Spanish word for a woman that begins with a p:

Pobre. Poor thing.