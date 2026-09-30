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Medavac helicopter crashes off Catalina; search and rescue operation underway

A Catalina Medical helicopter crash victim has been taken to the Ronald Regan UCLA Medical Center in Westwood.
A medevac helicopter crashed Wednesday off Catalina Island, according to authorities.
(KTLA)
By Iris KwokStaff Writer 

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A medavac helicopter departing Catalina Island crashed just after takeoff on Wednesday evening, officials said.

Multiple agencies were responding to the crash, and a search-and-rescue mission was underway, according to L.A. County Supervisor Janice Hahn.

L.A. County Public Information Officer Jonathan Torres told KTLA that as many as five people may have been aboard the craft.

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“I have been informed that a medevac helicopter leaving Catalina Island has crashed shortly after takeoff,” Hahn posted Wednesday night on X. “LA County Fire, Sheriff, Coast Guard, and Avalon Fire are on the scene.

“Search and rescue operations are underway and I am praying for everyone who was on board,” she wrote.

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Iris Kwok

Iris Kwok is a breaking news reporter at the Los Angeles Times. She was a 2025-26 reporting fellow at The Times and previously covered the environment at Berkeleyside. She is a graduate of UC Berkeley, where she studied political science and music. A lifelong cellist, she has written about classical music for the San Francisco Chronicle and San Francisco Classical Voice. She grew up in the Bay Area and the Sacramento region.

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