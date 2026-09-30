Peter Thiel buys troubled Bel-Air mega-mansion for $130 million

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Casa Encantada — a 40,000-square-foot Bel-Air mega-mansion considered one of L.A.’s most iconic estates — has a new owner: Peter Thiel.

The billionaire venture capitalist and PayPal co-founder quietly bought the property through a limited liability company at a foreclosure auction in Pomona in July, according to the Wall Street Journal, which first reported the sale .

At $130 million, it’s one of the priciest home sales ever in Los Angeles — but perhaps a bargain, depending on how you look at it. The former owner, late businessman Gary Winnick, wanted $225 million for the property in 2019 and $250 million in 2023.

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Winnick never found a buyer and died in 2023 , leaving a trail of debt in his wake. Records show the Bel-Air estate was used as collateral to pay off a loan from the CIM Group, and Winnick’s family relisted the home for $170 million in April before it was auctioned off to the highest bidder three months later.

The house itself serves as a time capsule of Old Hollywood glitz and glamour, with sprawling gardens and terraced lawns perched on 8.4 acres overlooking the Bel-Air Country Club. It was built in 1938 by James Dolena, a Russian-born architect who erected a handful of trophy properties across Los Angeles.

Ionic columns mark the entry, leading to a foyer with sweeping staircases under 14-foot ceilings. In addition to seven bedrooms and 20 bathrooms, the stately interiors include multiple dining rooms, lounges and a walnut-paneled library. Outside, fountains and gardens surround a tennis court and 60-foot tiled pool.

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Hotel magnate Conrad Hilton bought the property in 1950. After his death, it sold to financier David Murdock in 1980 for $12.4 million, setting a national price record at the time. It claimed a second price record in 2000 when it sold to Winnick for $94 million.

Winnick poured tens of millions of dollars into the property over the years, tapping interior designer Peter Marino for a renovation that included tracking down the home’s original furniture and sculpting moldings using historically accurate techniques. The work required roughly 250 workers per day, according to Architectural Digest .

For Thiel, the house is the latest piece in a continent-spanning collection of real estate that includes compounds in Hawaii and New Zealand, homes in Miami and Washington, D.C., and a newly acquired mansion in Buenos Aires.