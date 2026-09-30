Santa Ana Police search for woman who appears to deliberately run over puppy in disturbing video

Santa Ana police are looking for the driver of a minivan that was spotted on a surveillance video apparently driving over a puppy on Sept. 8.

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Santa Ana Police shared a disturbing surveillance camera recording on social media Wednesday that appears to show a woman deliberately running over and killing a 9-month-old puppy.

Animal Services officers on Sept. 8 responded to 900 W. Park Lane, where a black-and-white male pit bull mix appeared to have been run over. A neighbor told officers that she believed a woman intentionally killed the puppy with a minivan and, after canvasing the area, police found a surveillance video that corroborated the report.

The officers shared the shocking recording this week in hopes of identifying the driver, whose license plate cannot be discerned in the clip.

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The video shows a woman emerging from a Honda Odyssey parked at 926 W. Park Lane. at 9:15 a.m. on Sept. 8 and laying kibble on the ground near the driver’s door of the car. She places the puppy on the ground, where it rushes to eat the food, and then gets back into the minivan and drives forward, pinning the animal under her back left tire for around 15 seconds.

The woman then drives northbound on Lowell Street, leaving the fatally wounded puppy on the side of the road.

Anyone with information on the woman or vehicle is asked to contact Santa Ana Police at (714) 245-8378.

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Maliciously and intentionally killing an animal can be charged as felony animal cruelty in California, which is punishable by up to three years in county jail and up to $20,000 in fines.

For example, a San Diego County man was sentenced to two years in prison in 2024 for deliberately running over and killing a 17-year-old Bichon Frise mix named Benny during a fit of road rage.