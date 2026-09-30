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Shallow graves yield two bodies in remote California desert. Police are searching for more victims

People stand in a dirt yard under two pop up tents.
Homicide investigators work at a remote location in Lancaster on Wednesday where, the day before, the remains of two people were discovered.
(KTLA)
LOS ANGELES, CA-MAY 4, 2016: Richard Winton, Staff Writer, Los Angeles Times
By Richard Winton
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Along a desolate stretch of California desert highway, next to a ramshackle home, law enforcement officials dug for a second day on Wednesday in a search for bodies.

Detectives working a homicide investigation discovered the remains from two people on Tuesday in the remote area of Lancaster, authorities said.

They resumed digging at a sprawling and decaying property, shifting the focus from a battered greenhouse that was the center of attention Tuesday to an area nearer a home. KTLA’s Sky 5 helicopter captured medical examiner investigators and sheriff’s personnel working beneath a sheriff’s easy-up tent on the property strewn with old cars and detritus.

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Sheriff’s homicide investigators have yet to say whether further remains have been found at the second location.

What began as a missing persons investigation turned into a homicide probe as investigators announced Tuesday they’d found two bodies at the Antelope Valley property near 50th Street East and East Avenue F. Sheriff’s cadaver dogs, deputies with shovels and a backhoe could be seen at work.

Sheriff’s Homicide Lt. Chris Oakley said it was considered a homicide investigation and the cause of the deaths would be determined by the medical examiner.

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A source familiar with the investigation but not authorized to discuss it said detectives were pursuing several leads and that it was one of those leads that led them to get a search warrant to begin digging at the remote property.

Detectives also searched a second property in the 43000 block of Blooming Park Street in Lancaster on Tuesday as part of the same investigation.

Several plastic storage bins were visible in the driveway, and a man was briefly handcuffed and placed in a patrol car before being released. Neither he nor anyone else was arrested.

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Richard Winton

Richard Winton is an investigative crime writer for the Los Angeles Times and part of the team that won the Pulitzer Prize for public service in 2011. Known as @lacrimes on X, during almost 30 years at The Times he also has been part of the breaking news staff that won Pulitzers in 1998, 2004 and 2016.

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