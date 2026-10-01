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California

Your guide to the California attorney general race: Bonta vs. Gates

L: State Attorney General Rob Bonta; R: Huntington Beach City Attorney Michael Gates.
Incumbent Atty. Gen. Rob Bonta, left, enters as a clear favorite after winning 56.6% in the primary against Republican challenger Michael Gates.
(Myung J. Chun & Kayla Bartkowski)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-DECEMBER 14, 2023:Kevin Rector, staff writer, Los Angeles Times (Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)
By Kevin Rector
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Incumbent California Atty. Gen. Rob Bonta, a former prosecutor and Democratic state legislator, received 56.6% of the June primary vote for the state’s top law enforcement post and is the clear front-runner to win his seat back on Nov. 3.

He again faces former Huntington Beach City Atty. Michael Gates, a Republican who finished second in the primary with 37.9% of the vote. A Green Party candidate, Marjorie Mikels, received about 5.4% of the primary vote, failing to advance.

Registered Democrats outnumber Republicans in the state by a nearly two-to-one margin, and a Republican has not won a statewide race in two decades — since 2006.

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In separate interviews with The Times, Bonta said the contrast “couldn’t be starker,” while Gates said they “could not be more opposite.”

Bonta is an establishment Democrat who has sued this Trump administration on behalf of the state more than 85 times and who vigorously defends California’s liberal and progressive policies — including on voting rights, transgender rights and immigrant rights.

Gates is a MAGA-style Republican who repeatedly has sided with the Trump administration on those hot-button issues and others and believes many of Bonta’s lawsuits against the administration are misguided.

In particular, Gates said Bonta’s many lawsuits to protect federal funding that the Trump administration has tried to rescind based on alleged state noncompliance with various federal laws wouldn’t even be necessary if Bonta just accepted the administration’s interpretation of those laws and brought the state into compliance.

“The funding wasn’t cut [by] the federal government capriciously or arbitrarily,” Gates said despite court rulings that determined otherwise. “It was cut because California was not meeting the conditions of the federal funding.”

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Bonta said Gates doesn’t understand the law, won’t stand up to the Trump administration even when it wildly oversteps its authority on funding or anything else, and has a history of sharing misinformation to support his ideological position.

“I just don’t think he’s qualified for this job. He is fast and loose — that’s being very kind — with the facts,” Bonta said. “He advances misinformation and disinformation in ways that are just not intellectually honest.”

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Who are the candidates?

Bonta, 54, worked as a deputy city attorney in San Francisco before winning a seat in the state Legislature in 2012 and serving there for eight years.

Gov. Gavin Newsom first appointed Bonta to serve as attorney general in 2021, after Xavier Becerra — now the Democratic front-runner to become California’s next governor — left the post to serve as U.S. Health and Human Services secretary under President Biden. Bonta then won election to the post in 2022 with nearly 60% of the vote.

Gates, 51, worked in private practice before serving 10 years as the elected city attorney of Huntington Beach, winning elections in 2014, 2018 and 2022. He left the post last year to work for the Trump administration in the U.S. Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division, but left that job after less than a year and returned to Huntington Beach as a chief assistant city attorney.

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The Orange County Register reported Gates was terminated by the Justice Department “for cause” after being accused of creating a hostile environment for women he worked with. Gates said he resigned, alleged the Register had relied on fake records, and shared a partially redacted Justice Department letter with The Times purporting to show he had voluntarily left.

Gates is running on a Republican ticket alongside Steve Hilton, the former Fox News host challenging Becerra for governor.

Where they stand on major issues

Bonta has called crime and public safety “Job No. 1, 2 and 3” for the attorney general and recently claimed credit for historic declines in violent and other crime across California. The drops fit within a broader national decline in crime. Gates similarly takes credit for making Huntington Beach “one of the safest cities in the state of California” and said it is he who is the “law and order candidate.”

Bonta successfully has challenged housing and voter initiatives championed by Gates in Huntington Beach in court. The city resisted state housing mandates but lost to Bonta. It tried to enforce stricter voter ID requirements than state law allows and lost again.

Gates said Bonta recently has taken unwise legal positions that also will hurt him at the polls, including defending the state’s transgender policies against Trump administration claims they violate federal Title IX requirements; framing voter ID ballot measure Proposition 39 as one that makes voting harder; resisting Trump administration immigration policies; and challenging the Paramount-Warner Bros. merger.

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Gates said the federal government has “exclusive purview” over Title IX funds and immigration policy and Bonta should abide by those policies. He said Bonta’s changes to the Proposition 39 description were deceptive. And he said Bonta’s antitrust lawsuit challenging the Paramount-Warner Bros. merger was “ridiculous” as the Trump administration and other foreign governments already accepted the deal.

“A lot of unforced errors, a lot of negative headlines,” Gates said of those decisions. “Most people probably didn’t know who Rob Bonta was last year. And now it seems everybody knows who Rob Bonta is, and not in a good way.”

Bonta said his work on those issues is not only line with what Californians want but largely has been successful as well. He noted his office has beaten back several Trump administration immigration policies, including by pushing the National Guard out of California cities and successfully defending birthright citizenship. His office also successfully defended California’s transgender athlete policies against the Trump administration’s Title IX claims, defeated the challenge to its Proposition 39 description and secured some early wins in the Paramount case.

“We’ve been on the front lines on I think the issues that matter most,” Bonta said.

Approach to the law

Gates said he would not reject all of Bonta’s lawsuits against the Trump administration outright were he to win, but would “look at every single case” carefully and judge each on its merits — or lack thereof.

He said he would enforce state laws he doesn’t like as long as they are in line with the California and U.S. constitutions. He said his challenges to voter and housing laws in Huntington Beach were based on his belief they were themselves illegal. “State law controls, unless there’s a conflict with higher authority,” he said.

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He said one of Bonta’s major problems is that he doesn’t respect the boundaries of his or the state’s power — over local jurisdictions, the federal government or big business.

Bonta said his approach to the law is simple. He follows it and sues others only when they don’t — including Trump.

“If there’s something that we disagree with that Trump is doing but there’s no legal basis to challenge it, we don’t challenge it. We can’t challenge it,” he said. “But if what Trump has done breaks the law, and we have the receipts to show that, we have the standing to challenge that, we’ll go to court.”

He said Gates’ track record in Huntington Beach should serve as a warning to all Californians that he would not be a responsible defender of state law, but rather a conservative ideologue fully prepared to bow to the Trump administration.

“We need someone who’s gonna fight Trump when Trump acts unlawful. He won’t tell you that he’ll do that,” Bonta said. “He will be an apologist and a supplicant for Trump.”

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Kevin Rector

Kevin Rector is a state and national politics reporter for the Los Angeles Times who has also written extensively about police and crime, courts and legal issues and the LGBTQ+ community. Rector has won multiple national awards, including as part of a Baltimore Sun team that won the 2020 Pulitzer Prize in local reporting.

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