Your guide to the California Congressional District 27 race: Whitesides vs. Gibbs

Democratic Rep. George Whitesides is facing off against Republican challenger Jason Gibbs, who serves on the Santa Clarita City Council, in the race to represent Santa Clarita and Antelope Valley in Congress.

This district sits in the northern corner of L.A. County and includes the cities of Lancaster and Palmdale as well as rural swaths of the High Desert. It was considered a swing seat when Whitesides ousted the Republican incumbent last election cycle, but it has since been redistricted under Proposition 50 to include more Democratic areas in the northwest San Fernando Valley. It now is ranked as a solidly Democratic seat by the Cook Political Report.

In the June primary election, Gibbs received 40.98% of the vote, Whitesides received 40.63%, and two other Democratic candidates collectively received the remaining 18.39%.

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