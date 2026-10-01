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Your guide to the California Congressional District 27 race: Whitesides vs. Gibbs

A split-pane photo of two smiling men.
Democratic Rep. George Whitesides, left, is facing off against Republican challenger Jason Gibbs, who serves on the Santa Clarita City Council, in the race to represent Santa Clarita and Antelope Valley in Congress.
(Whitesides for Congress; Jason Gibbs)
Clara Harter staff headshot at LA Times Photo Studio in El Segundo, CA on Wednesday, July 23, 2025
By Clara Harter
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Democratic Rep. George Whitesides is facing off against Republican challenger Jason Gibbs, who serves on the Santa Clarita City Council, in the race to represent Santa Clarita and Antelope Valley in Congress.

This district sits in the northern corner of L.A. County and includes the cities of Lancaster and Palmdale as well as rural swaths of the High Desert. It was considered a swing seat when Whitesides ousted the Republican incumbent last election cycle, but it has since been redistricted under Proposition 50 to include more Democratic areas in the northwest San Fernando Valley. It now is ranked as a solidly Democratic seat by the Cook Political Report.

In the June primary election, Gibbs received 40.98% of the vote, Whitesides received 40.63%, and two other Democratic candidates collectively received the remaining 18.39%.

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Who are the candidates?

Whitesides was the first chief executive of Virgin Galactic, which employed hundreds of people in Antelope Valley. Previously, he worked on President Obama’s 2008 transition team and was chief of staff for NASA in the Obama administration. Whitesides co-founded nonprofit organization Megafire Action to advocate for policy solutions to prevent massive wildfires and served as a member of the Antelope Valley Economic Development and Growth Enterprise board of directors.

He was elected to Congress in 2024 and is running for reelection to continue creating jobs and expanding opportunity in California’s 27th District.

Gibbs was elected to Santa Clarita City Council in 2020 and chosen by his fellow council members to serve as mayor in 2023. He earned his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in mechanical engineering from Cal Poly and, according to his campaign website, worked on the the Delta II, Delta IV and Atlas V rocket launch systems in the local aerospace industry. Gibbs has served on the board of the Boys and Girls Club, the Valley Industry Assn. and the Salvation Army, according to his website.

He is running for Congress because he feels Washington is broken and believes in “common sense, accountability, and putting our community ahead of politics,” he says on his website.

Where they stand on growing local jobs

Whitesides said creating high-paying local jobs is a major priority, as members of his district have some of the longest commutes in the country. During his first term in Congress, he helped pass legislation to grow local aerospace jobs and secured $1 million to support College of the Canyons’ student basic needs center. He also secured funding to improve traffic circulation in Santa Clarita and roadways in Antelope Valley. He seeks to continue expanding local jobs, implement accelerator programs to support the development of small businesses and prioritize infrastructure to attract new businesses to the district.

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Gibbs said he has been a champion of job creation on the Santa Clarita City Council and that he will advocate in Congress for policies that encourage more businesses to embrace Antelope Valley, so families can work in the community where they live. He also will seek federal infrastructure investments on Interstate 5 and Highway 14, two key corridors for commuters and goods movement, noting that while many families move to the district for affordability, they spend hours in traffic commuting to work.

Where they stand on lowering the cost of living

Gibbs said lowering the cost of living for families is one of his top priorities, noting that residents are “being squeezed from every direction — housing, groceries, gas, and energy,” according to his campaign website. He will oppose new taxes, support energy affordability and hold the federal government accountable. He said he has experience balancing a budget and will bring that discipline to Washington.

Whitesides said he came to Congress to bring down the cost of living and has since worked across the aisle to lower the costs of housing and fire insurance, prescription drugs and healthcare and gas and energy prices. He supports cutting taxes for the middle class by expanding the State and Local Tax deduction. He said he has voted against cutting Medicaid funding and tariffs that raise costs for everyday Americans.

Where they stand on immigration and border security

Whitesides believes the immigration system is broken and supports reforms to secure the border while preserving legal pathways to citizenship. He believes immigrants who were brought to the United States as children should be given a chance to secure legal status. He supports programs such as Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) and is a co-sponsor of the Dream Act, which would provide undocumented high school graduates a pathway to citizenship through college, work or the armed services.

Gibbs said border security must come first “because a nation cannot have a functioning immigration system without control of its borders.” He supports cracking down on fentanyl trafficking at the border, ending policies that reward illegal entry and prioritizing the deportation of dangerous criminals. He said it is important to reduce visa backlogs and modernize the immigration system to meet the needs of our economy and support employers and legal immigrants.

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Clara Harter

Clara Harter is a breaking news reporter at the Los Angeles Times. Previously, she covered politics and education for the L.A. Daily News. She majored in political science and Middle Eastern studies at Columbia University.

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