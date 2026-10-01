Your guide to the California Congressional District 47 race: Min vs. Le Roux

Min says the first step to achieving better affordability is to reverse President Trump’s “reckless and frequently illegal policies that have so dramatically driven up prices.” This includes ending Trump’s tariffs to lower the cost of goods, ending the war in Iran to lower energy prices and restoring Medicaid cuts that were part of the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, Min said.

Min supports restoring the Affordable Care Act tax credits that expired last year, which experts say caused a sharp increase in monthly marketplace insurance premiums. He also vowed to fight back against cuts to programs like the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program and Medicaid.

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Le Roux agrees that affordability is a challenge for many Orange County residents but sees a different root cause of the problem.

“California policies and inflationary spending in Washington, D.C., have made Orange County one of the most expensive places to live in America,” she told The Times.

She would work to rein in federal spending, which she said has resulted in inflation that has driven up the cost of groceries and gas. She added that she will demand full transparency on every federal program that affects cost of living to help root out fraud.

“I will also fight to reduce the tax burden on small businesses so they can invest in raising wages for the working families they employ,” she said.