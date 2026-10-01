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Your guide to the California Congressional District 48 race: Von Wilpert vs. Desmond

Left; Marni Von Wilpert, Right; Jim Desmond
Left; Marni Von Wilpert at Lakeview Park in San Marcos, CA on Thursday, Sept. 4, 2025. Right; Jim Desmond, a Republican candidate for California’s 48th Congressional District, on May 29, 2026, in Vista
(Sandy Huffaker/For The Times, Associated Press)
Christopher Buchanan staff headshot at LA Times Photo Studio in El Segundo, CA on Thursday, July 24, 2025
By Christopher Buchanan
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  • California’s newly redrawn 48th Congressional District, an open seat after Rep. Darrell Issa’s retirement, has become a high-stakes battleground that could help decide control of the House.
  • Democrat Marni von Wilmpert and Republican Jim Desmond face off in a reconfigured district stretching across inland San Diego and Riverside counties, where nearly 200,000 new voters have reshaped party registration.
  • The competitors offer stark contrasts on immigration enforcement and affordability, from ICE lawsuits and fast-tracked affordable housing to muscular border security, lower taxes and curbs on investor home purchases.

Democrat Marni von Wilpert will face Republican Jim Desmond to represent California’s 48th Congressional District on Nov. 3 in a race that could help determine which party controls the House of Representatives.

Rep. Darrell Issa, a 72-year-old Republican who served 12 terms representing the 48th, 49th and 50th Congressional Districts over his 23-year career, is retiring, leaving his newly competitive seat up for grabs. The district has been under the spotlight in the last year for its potential to help Democrats regain the majority in the House.

Proposition 50, passed by California voters in a 2025 special election, reconfigured the 48th Congressional District, moving it farther inland, reducing its size and adding nearly 200,000 new voters.

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The district encompasses northern and inland areas of San Diego County, including San Marcos and Escondido. It also picked up some area to the east in Riverside County, adding cities like Murrieta, Palm Springs and Temecula to the district.

The change gave Democrats a slight advantage in voter registration over the former Republican stronghold, but the race still is expected to be highly competitive.

illustration of the shape of California being slid into a ballot box in blue and red

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Who are the candidates?

Von Wilpert, 43, has served as a member of the San Diego City Council since 2020, representing District 5.

Before her foray into politics, she was an attorney who founded a legal health clinic in Mississippi to combat discrimination in housing, employment and medical care against HIV/AIDS patients. She later served as counsel on the House Education and Labor Committee and focused on labor rights during the second Obama administration.

As a council member, Von Wilpert authored bills to ban untraceable guns and launched housing grant initiatives for educators. She focused much of her tenure working to update labor laws to allow federal workers to organize, bargain with employers and establish monetary penalties for labor violations.

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Desmond, 70, has served as a member of the San Diego County Board of Supervisors since 2019.

Desmond is a Navy veteran and former Delta Air Lines pilot and served as the mayor of San Marcos from 2006 to 2018. As mayor, he worked to reform the pension system in order to balance the city’s budget, growing $40 million in fiscal reserves.

He has been a staunch, fiscally conservative voice on the county board of supervisors, representing county District 5, with a focus on regional infrastructure and supporting additional behavioral health facilities after San Diego County had a series of closures.

Where they stand on immigration

Von Wilpert, the daughter of a German immigrant who served in the U.S. Army, has made holding Immigration and Customs Enforcement accountable a large part of her campaign. She previously led a vote in the council to sue ICE for its enforcement in California and to prevent ICE from making arrests on city property.

“We can have a strong and secure border that stops bad actors and guns and drugs, and also promotes trade and the economy,” Von Wilpert told KPBS in a May interview. “We need to have a path to citizenship for people who’ve done nothing other than go to school and get educated.”

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Von Wilpert supports expanding legal pathways to citizenship for long-term residents and immigrant children brought to the U.S. as children.

Desmond has supported immigration reform that emphasizes strong border security and enforcement of immigration laws.

On his campaign website, he advocated for a system that is “fair, secure and welcoming to those who follow the rules.” He was a vocal critic of former President Biden’s immigration policy and voted against county resolutions that sought to restrict cooperation between ICE and local law enforcement.

The National Border Patrol Council, an organization representing around 18,000 Border Patrol agents, has endorsed him.

Where they stand on affordability

Von Wilpert supported affordable housing developments as a city council member by fast-tracking permits and building affordable homes in transit-oriented neighborhoods.

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She also emphasized cutting daily costs such as utilities and groceries and Affordable Care Act coverage after Trump administration cuts.

Desmond has opposed new local taxes and fees, including property transfer taxes, sales taxes and new utility fees, according to his campaign website.

As a member of the board of supervisors, he proposed a first-time homebuyer pilot program, which would grant assistance with down payments and lowering mortgage interest rates. He also has pushed to restrict corporate and foreign investor purchases of single-family homes.

“I will work to restore the California Dream by making life more affordable by lowering taxes, reducing over-regulation and curbing out-of-control costs that are driving seniors and families out of the state,” Desmond wrote on his website.

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Christopher Buchanan

Christopher Buchanan is a reporting fellow at the Los Angeles Times. Previously, he covered national and state politics, protests, higher education and American subculture. Buchanan’s work has been featured in NBC, Politico, CalMatters, NPR and American Banker, the latter as a member of the Dow Jones News Fund, and he was a 2025 breaking news intern at The Times.

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