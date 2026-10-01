How to vote in California’s November 2026 general election

If you’ve failed to meet the registration deadline, you can register as a conditional voter through the same-day voter registration process.

Eligible citizens who need to register or reregister to vote within 14 days of an election can complete this process to register and vote at county elections offices, polling places or vote centers.

If you’ve become a U.S. citizen less than 15 days before the election, you may register to vote by visiting your county elections office any time before the polls close on election day. You must bring proof that you are a U.S. citizen and sign a form saying you are eligible to vote in California. For more information, contact your county elections office; a complete list of contact information for each county office can be found here.

Advertisement

These ballots will be processed and counted once the county elections office has completed the voter registration verification process.