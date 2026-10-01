Your guide to the California insurance commissioner race: Allen vs. Kim

The race to succeed Ricardo Lara as California insurance commissioner following the devastating January 2025 wildfires is a classic study in contrasts.

It pits a veteran legislator, state Sen. Ben Allen (D-Santa Monica), serving his third and final term in the Senate, against an upstart progressive candidate, Jane Kim, a former San Francisco supervisor. They topped a packed field of candidates in the June 2 primary.

Kim was the leading vote-getter with 26.8% of the vote to Allen’s 19.6%, amid a progressive wave nationally that has led to Zohran Mamdani being elected mayor of New York and Abdul El-Sayed winning the Democratic nomination for senator in Michigan.

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With widespread anger over how some insurers have handled claims stemming from state wildfires, Kim has stood out with a proposal to establish a nonprofit “single payer” insurance plan run by the state to cover catastrophic fire damage — something that never has been done.

Allen has pointed to a long legislative record seeking to reform the industry and make the home insurance market more attractive to insurers — something heavy on the details but hard to condense into a campaign slogan..