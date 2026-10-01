Your guide to the L.A. city attorney’s race: McKinney vs. Roy

After ousting the incumbent in a historic primary upset this spring, John McKinney and Marissa Roy will face off for the role of city attorney, an extremely powerful but often overlooked position as Los Angeles’ top litigator.

The two longtime lawyers have staked their fight on starkly different visions of the job.

Roy, a deputy attorney general with the California Department of Justice, has vowed to use the office to fight for tenants and wage workers and has teamed up with fellow democratic socialists to promote her vision of the city attorney as the “people’s lawyer” for L.A.

McKinney has leaned heavily on his background as a violent crimes prosecutor, promising to clean up what he sees as a blighted downtown and work closely with his boss and most powerful backer, Los Angeles County Dist. Atty. Nathan Hochman, to continue driving down crime in the city.

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The June primary was a referendum on City Atty. Hydee Feldstein Soto, who became the first incumbent elected L.A. official to fail to advance out of a primary in nearly 100 years after a term marked by exploding legal costs and the loss of support from the union for rank-and-file LAPD officers following a data breach that led to thousands of sensitive files being leaked online.

Now, voters will have to decide which of Roy and McKinney’s competing visions is best suited to fix an office many saw as broken.