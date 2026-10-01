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Your guide to the L.A. city attorney’s race: McKinney vs. Roy

Deputy Atty. Gen. Marissa Roy and Deputy Dist. Atty. John McKinney.
Deputy Atty. Gen. Marissa Roy and Deputy Dist. Atty. John McKinney.
(Marissa Roy campaign; Jeremy Sykes)
Sonja Sharp.
EL SEGUNDO, CA-DECEMBER 14, 2023:James Queally, staff writer, Los Angeles Times (Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)
By Sonja Sharp and James Queally

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  • John McKinney is a Los Angeles County prosecutor who has vowed to clean up what he sees as a blighted downtown and work with the district attorney to continue driving down crime in the city.
  • Marissa Roy is a deputy attorney general with the California Department of Justice who promises to fight on behalf of tenants and wage workers while teaming up with fellow democratic socialists to make the city attorney the “people’s lawyer” of Los Angeles.
  • The incumbent, Hydee Feldstein Soto, was ousted in the primary amid criticism over her handling of costly lawsuits against the city and opposition from the union for rank-and-file LAPD officers.

After ousting the incumbent in a historic primary upset this spring, John McKinney and Marissa Roy will face off for the role of city attorney, an extremely powerful but often overlooked position as Los Angeles’ top litigator.

The two longtime lawyers have staked their fight on starkly different visions of the job.

Roy, a deputy attorney general with the California Department of Justice, has vowed to use the office to fight for tenants and wage workers and has teamed up with fellow democratic socialists to promote her vision of the city attorney as the “people’s lawyer” for L.A.

McKinney has leaned heavily on his background as a violent crimes prosecutor, promising to clean up what he sees as a blighted downtown and work closely with his boss and most powerful backer, Los Angeles County Dist. Atty. Nathan Hochman, to continue driving down crime in the city.

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The June primary was a referendum on City Atty. Hydee Feldstein Soto, who became the first incumbent elected L.A. official to fail to advance out of a primary in nearly 100 years after a term marked by exploding legal costs and the loss of support from the union for rank-and-file LAPD officers following a data breach that led to thousands of sensitive files being leaked online.

Now, voters will have to decide which of Roy and McKinney’s competing visions is best suited to fix an office many saw as broken.

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California

Voter guide to the 2026 California general election

California’s general election takes place on Novemer 3. Learn about L.A.’s city and county races as well races for state office.

Who are the candidates?

McKinney, 58, is an L.A. County deputy district attorney with nearly 30 years of legal experience. He has spent much of his career as a line prosecutor in the Major Crimes Division, prosecuting defendants accused in extremely violent cases. He won a murder conviction against the man who gunned down beloved L.A. rapper Nipsey Hussle and generally is regarded by colleagues as a talented trial lawyer. McKinney ran for district attorney in 2024 but failed to advance out of the primary. He endorsed Hochman and later was promoted to become the director of specialized prosecutions.

Roy, 34, is a deputy attorney general in the California Department of Justice who began her career as a volunteer working with the office she seeks to lead, where she fought wage theft and worker abuses. Under California Atty. Gen. Rob Bonta, she helped build the state’s blockbuster case against Meta, which ended with a landmark $17-billion settlement in August. As part of the agreement, the tech titan must overhaul its social media platforms to keep young children off and teens better protected from sexual predators, influencers peddling eating disorders and self-harm and potentially addictive features.

How much they have raised

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Where they stand on criminal justice

Roy would use the city attorney’s role as the prosecutor of most misdemeanor crimes to funnel nonviolent offenders into diversion programs, such as mental health treatment or vocational training. Studies suggest such programs can be effective at reducing recidivism and increasing public safety, and they are popular in New York, Chicago and other big cities. Los Angeles “has some effective diversion programs that need to be brought to scale,” Roy said. But results elsewhere are mixed. A model diversion program in San Francisco is set to shutter after decades of success, while a new California state law limits who can qualify for incarceration alternatives.

“As city attorney, I will work to integrate programs that exist across city and county government as well as build new partnerships with community organizations so that we can match people with a program that will allow them to succeed and take them off the path of reoffending,” Roy said.

McKinney lists “public safety and neighborhood protection” as the top issue in the race on his campaign website and wants to focus his efforts on tamping down quality-of-life crimes in the city, including organized retail theft, drug dealing and street racing. He also has expressed frustration over what he sees as a lack of enforcement of animal cruelty laws, especially on Skid Row.

In a May interview with The Times, McKinney said public safety should be the “number one priority” of all elected officials and that he would be a “local prosecutor and defender” of Angelenos if elected. While he would not prosecute protesters for what he termed “technical violations” — such as ignoring a police dispersal order or violating a curfew — he did vow to go after demonstrators who block freeways or engage in conduct similar to the 2024 pro-Palestine encampments on UCLA’s campus.

Where they stand on hefty legal payouts

McKinney says he will be able to use his lengthy experience as a trial attorney to quickly divine which incoming lawsuits against the city should be fought and which should be settled in order to decrease city legal costs that exploded under Feldstein Soto. While he has spent more than 28 years as a prosecutor, McKinney has zero experience handling civil litigation, but he doesn’t think that’s a problem.

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“I bring nearly 30 years of courtroom experience, including more than 100 jury trials [with a 97% success rate], as well as experience leading legal teams and complex cases. Many crimes I prosecuted also involve civil torts the city must defend against, giving me firsthand insight into the issues facing the civil branch,” McKinney said in August, while taking a swipe at Roy, who he said has “never tried a jury case, led a legal team, or made comparable high-stakes legal decisions.”

Roy says the city must bring its civil litigation back in-house, paring back the millions spent on outside counsel and beefing up its claims process, so that legitimate suits are settled effectively and frivolous ones are fought. She argues that city deputies typically resolve cases for a fraction of the cost of hired guns, and her leading role in California’s globally watched Meta suit may help burnish those claims.

To that end, Roy says her office would focus on prevention above all.

“The best lawsuit is one that never happens,” Roy said. “I’ll partner with the controller to identify repeat patterns in liability so that we proactively advise work with the departments on compliance and corrective action so we avoid future liability.”

How they would handle Trump

Roy has made fighting the Trump administration a cornerstone of her campaign. In an era when state attorneys general increasingly coordinate their efforts to beat back military deployments, public funding grabs and attacks on birthright citizenship, city attorneys across California have deepened alliances to fend off what many see as direct assaults by the federal government. Feldstein Soto held herself apart from those efforts. Roy has vowed to take a leading role.

McKinney said as city attorney it would be his job to represent Angelenos regardless of their immigration status or political affiliation. He would work to balance respecting federal authority as required by law against protecting the constitutional rights of city residents and defending local resources if threatened by federal overreach.

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How they would address homelessness

Roy has made renter protections a cornerstone of her campaign and says it will be key to stemming the city’s homeless crisis.

“Across L.A., abusive landlords are using tenant harassment to turn over apartments and force tenants out of rent-stabilized units so they can inflate them to market rate,” landing many on the street, Roy told The Times. “Landlords can get away with this abuse because the city attorney is not adequately enforcing our laws: Despite over 20,000 complaints of tenant harassment, the city attorney has filed fewer than 10 cases.”

The office also can lift obstacles to building more affordable housing, while using its prosecutor role to shift many homeless offenders to diversion programs “rather than cycling people between jails and our streets,” Roy said.

McKinney says homelessness needs to be treated like a “solvable” crisis rather than a problem to be managed. He said he will lead with a “gentle touch” and plans to use the court system only as a “last resort” to leverage people into accepting services or shelter.

McKinney acknowledged his approach assumes the city and county can increase available shelter space, but hopes to use his office to pressure local officials into expanding available services.

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“We have the tools that we need to address this problem. We have all the laws that we need. What would help? My wishlist would start with having beds, having shelter. Just an immediate triage shelter,” he said after walking through Skid Row with business leaders in July. “I think what’s missing in the solution to this problem is having that first place of contact being a mass shelter.”

Who is supporting and financing them?

McKinney has been endorsed by Hochman, the union that represents rank-and-file L.A. police officers and City Councilmembers Traci Park, John Lee, Tim McOsker and Monica Rodriguez. While McKinney has raised half a million dollars, independent expenditures have spent more than $3 million to support the veteran prosecutor.

More than $2 million of those funds have come from a political action committee run by Airbnb. The rental giant was sued by Feldstein Soto for price gouging after the destructive Palisades fire, but McKinney has dismissed criticism that he’s receiving massive financial support from a corporation that if elected, he’d be involved in litigation against.

“Airbnb is going to benefit from a safer L.A., because it’s going to boost tourism to the extent that they have properties and interests here,” he told The Times in May. “When they look at the current city attorney and they look at Marissa Roy, maybe they decided this guy is going to do a better job.”

Roy has the support of the L.A. County Democratic Party, the Democratic Socialists of America’s Los Angeles chapter, California Atty. Gen. Rob Bonta, U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), City Councilmembers Ysabel Jurado and Eunisses Hernandez, L.A. City Controller Kenneth Mejia, L.A. County Supervisors Hilda Solis and Lindsay Horvath, the city attorneys of San Francisco and San Diego, the L.A. County Federation of Labor and a host of other labor unions and Democratic groups.

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Mayor Karen Bass endorsed Feldstein Soto in the primary. She has yet to weigh in on the runoff.

Past coverage

More L.A. city elections

How and where to vote

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Sonja Sharp

Sonja Sharp is a legal affairs reporter for the Los Angeles Times and a founding member of the Society of Disabled Journalists. Before joining the newsroom in 2019, she worked as an NYPD-credentialed member of the New York City press corps, writing stranger-than-fiction stories of crime and culture for VICE, the Wall Street Journal and the Village Voice, among others. She is a Bay Area native, a graduate of UC Berkeley and Columbia, and a proud Jewish mother.

James Queally

James Queally writes about crime and policing in Southern California, where he currently covers Los Angeles County’s criminal courts, the district attorney’s office and juvenile justice issues for the Los Angeles Times.

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