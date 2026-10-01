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Your guide to L.A. City Charter Amendment LA: Restructuring public works administration

icon illustration of public works
(Jim Cooke / Los Angeles Times)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-NOVEMBER 2, 2023, 2023:Roger Vincent, staff writer, Los Angeles Times (Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)
By Roger Vincent
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The aptly named Measure LA, appearing on the Nov. 3 ballot for Los Angeles voters, is intended to restructure how the city administers public works and remove restrictions on using existing city resources to raise money.

illustration of the shape of California being slid into a ballot box in blue and red

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What will the measure do?

Measure LA would change the way public works are administered in Los Angeles, allow the city to lease its underused land to tenants and open the door to greater city involvement in business enterprises. It also would ease some competitive bidding rules.

The proposed changes to the Los Angeles City Charter are intended to more efficiently deliver basic city services and speed repairs to deteriorating infrastructure such as streets in need of repaving, unsafe sidewalks and busted streetlights.

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Who are the supporters?

Councilman Bob Blumenfield, Councilwoman Katy Yaroslavsky, City Controller Kenneth Mejia, former City Controller Ron Galperin, Streets for All Chief Executive Michael Schneider and LA Forward Institute Chief Executive David Levitus are backing the measure.

Who are the opponents?

Councilwoman Monica Rodriguez provided an argument against the measure.

Why is this on the ballot?

Proponents of the measure say Los Angeles is falling short in providing basic services, including street and sidewalk maintenance, upkeep of streetlights and trees and other services administered by the Department of Public Works.

The measure is intended to streamline public works decision-making to improve city services and add new sources of revenue by leveraging existing resources such as underutilized city land.

Measure LA’s perhaps most controversial element is the proposal to increase the power of the director of public works while reducing the sway of the Board of Public Works or potentially eliminating it.

The director would be able to manage public works projects, including construction, buying or leasing property, exercising eminent domain with City Council approval, granting street permits, regulating parking and recommending budgets for the department.

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An opponent of the measure, Rodriguez said the Board of Public Works was established to provide independent review of city contracting, with commissioners’ decisions made in public meetings.

“Removing this important check and balance would reduce public scrutiny and weaken accountability over billions of taxpayer dollars for public projects,” Rodriguez said in her ballot argument against the measure.

Commissioners are appointed by the mayor. They work full-time on the board for five-year terms administering the Public Works Department while assisted by several bureau heads and the director of public works.

Proponents of the measure say the current system of overseeing public works is ineffective because responsibility is spread among multiple officials, commissions, agencies and bureaus.

“Angelenos see the results in crumbling streets, buckled sidewalks and streetlights that stay dark,” proponents said in their ballot argument.

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Another key element of the measure is establishing a two-year budget cycle for the city, which currently adopts its budget annually. Under Measure LA, the mayor would be required to submit a proposed two-year budget to the City Council by April 1. A two-year budget would enhance planning for infrastructure improvements under another new requirement that the city adopt a Capital Infrastructure Plan.

Most major U.S. cities rely on multiyear capital improvement plans to schedule spending on roads, bridges, parks and buildings.

A long-term infrastructure plan administered with two-year budgeting “sets clear priorities, identifies the projects that need to get done, and plans how to fund them over time,” proponents said.

Currently, the charter prohibits the city from mortgaging city-owned property and prevents it from operating purely commercial or industrial businesses. The measure would remove these restrictions to raise new revenue.

Easing restrictions on operating a business also would allow the city to use its intellectual property to sell merchandise with city logos, as is done in other cities including New York, Yaroslavsky said.

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Roger Vincent

Roger Vincent covers commercial real estate for the Los Angeles Times.

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