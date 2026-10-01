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Your guide to L.A. City Charter Amendment SC: Board of education campaign finance rules

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(Jim Cooke / Los Angeles Times)
Los Angeles Times reporter Andrew Khouri
By Andrew Khouri
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Los Angeles voters are being asked to change the city charter in several ways this November. Among them is Charter Amendment SC, which deals with campaign finance rules for the Los Angeles Unified School District Board of Education.

Eligible voters are those who reside in the city of Los Angeles, as well as voters who live outside the city but within LAUSD districts.

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What will the measure do?

The amendment aims to clarify campaign finance rules for candidates running for a seat on the board of education, which overseas LAUSD and its approximately 350,000 students.

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Repetitive language in the Los Angeles City Charter would be deleted and would make clear the same campaign finance rules apply to both mayoral candidates and board of education candidates, except in certain instances, the measure says.

Among those requirements are rules governing campaign contribution limits, filing deadlines, public disclosures and fundraising windows.

Who are the supporters?

Diego Andrades, a former member of the city’s Charter Reform Commission, said Amendment SC won’t substantially change any requirements for board of education candidates. Rather, he said by deleting duplicated language in the charter, the rules will be easier to understand.

It also will better ensure LAUSD board candidates and mayoral candidates continue to be held to the same campaign finance rules in the future, Andrades said.

Who are the opponents?

There was no argument submitted in opposition to the amendment.

More L.A. city elections

How and where to vote

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Andrew Khouri

Andrew Khouri covers education for the Los Angeles Times. He previously covered housing and homelessness at The Times and holds a master’s degree in journalism from the University of Southern California’s Annenberg School for Communication.

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