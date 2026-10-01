Your guide to L.A. County Charter Amendment A: Binding arbitration

Los Angeles County voters will be asked to approve a change that could impact how tumultuous labor negotiations for key public safety personnel are conducted — and potentially concluded.

Measure A is a charter amendment that would require binding arbitration between county government and negotiators representing sheriff’s deputies, firefighters, lifeguards and other public safety workers if contract talks reach an impasse and no compromise can be reached.

It would alter the current last step, in which county supervisors can impose a final offer that these employees must accept — by law, public safety personnel cannot strike.

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