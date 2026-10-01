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Your guide to L.A. County Charter Amendment A: Binding arbitration

Firefighters fight a fire.
Measure A would require binding arbitration if talks between county officials and unions representing sheriff’s deputies, firefighters, lifeguards and other groups reach an impasse. Above, firefighters battle an industrial fire in South Gate.
(Eric Thayer/Los Angeles Times)
By Jon Regardie

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Los Angeles County voters will be asked to approve a change that could impact how tumultuous labor negotiations for key public safety personnel are conducted — and potentially concluded.

Measure A is a charter amendment that would require binding arbitration between county government and negotiators representing sheriff’s deputies, firefighters, lifeguards and other public safety workers if contract talks reach an impasse and no compromise can be reached.

It would alter the current last step, in which county supervisors can impose a final offer that these employees must accept — by law, public safety personnel cannot strike.

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How it works now

Historically, when the time comes to execute a new contract for public-employee unions, there is an often protracted, sometimes bitter push-pull process. Labor negotiators generally seek pay increases and improved benefits. Their government counterparts often aim for a deal that protects county coffers.

Reaching the stage at which supervisors mandate terms is rare. A February Times story noted that the county said it has imposed contract terms only twice in the last quarter-century.

Who would be impacted?

In addition to firefighters and sheriff’s deputies, the new system would apply to bargaining units for district attorney investigators, deputy medical examiners and county lifeguards. The new structure, as Supervisor Lindsey Horvath stated at a February board meeting, would impact 14 units representing about 16,500 employees.

L.A. County Chief Executive Joseph Nicchitta has said mandatory arbitration would amount to a “seismic change” in how the county conducts labor negotiations.

How the system would work

The initial phase of contract talks still would have union and county representatives seeking to hammer out a mutually beneficial deal, with a presumption that both sides would negotiate in good faith. But if a gap remains and an impasse ultimately is declared, the supervisors no longer would dictate the final offer.

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Instead, a three-member arbitration panel would be formed. The county and union each would select one member, with the sides together choosing the third person, who would serve as chair. If they can’t agree on the final panelist, a state entity could provide a list of qualified arbitrators to choose from.

The arbitrators would focus on key employment elements such as wages and hours and would hold hearings and receive evidence from the parties. At the end of the process, a binding result would be issued and made public.

Who supports this?

The measure is backed by four of the five supervisors. During the February meeting, Horvath, who authored the initial motion, said that binding arbitration would promote transparency and push the sides to reach a deal. She said that 21 California jurisdictions, including Sacramento and San Francisco counties, have implemented binding arbitration.

Supervisor Hilda Solis called this “another tool in the toolbox.”

A battery of labor unions representing county workers are on board, including the International Assn. of Firefighters Local 1014, the Assn. for Los Angeles Deputy Sheriffs and the Los Angeles County Lifeguard Assn.

Dave Gillotte, president of IAFF Local 1014, which represents more than 3,000 L.A. County Fire Department employees, said contract negotiations with the county generally are intense and lengthy. He said the goal is never having to resort to binding arbitration, but that if required, this would allow a “neutral third party” to make the final decision.

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“Binding arbitration really brings about leverage to move both parties to work hard to get a contract done, where we don’t have that now,” Gillotte told the Times.

Some budgetary concern

No formal opposition arguments have been submitted to the registrar-recorder/county clerk. However, during the February board meeting, Supervisor Holly Mitchell raised financial concerns about changing course.

“The board has a responsibility to fully understand the long-term consequence of permanently shifting compensation authority away from the board,” she said. Mitchell referenced a county report that detailed financial difficulties in some municipalities that utilized binding arbitration. She asked whether an arbitrator would be required to consider the county’s overall fiscal status when making a ruling.

During that meeting, Mitchell abstained from a vote to put the item on the ballot. In a follow-up March 17 meeting, she was the only vote against adopting the ballot language. Even so, Mitchell hasn’t formally come out in opposition to Measure A.

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