Your guide to L.A. County Charter Amendment E: Jail alternatives

Some history is in order, and we’ll start with the second half of the ballot measure, as it will have a greater impact on county finances. In November 2020, 57% of county voters approved Measure J. This mandated that at least 10% of locally generated, unrestricted revenue be allocated to incarceration alternatives , advancing what was called the county’s Care First, Jails Last vision. In fiscal year 2025, this directed $288 million to mental health treatment, housing support and other services.

The problem? When voters approved the county reform effort Measure G (more on that below) in November 2024, some ballot language had the unintended effect of repealing Measure J. The administrative error was discovered only in July 2025, eight months after the measure passed, by a member of the county’s governance reform task force.

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So this part of Measure E would ensure that Measure J remains in effect. A July motion from county supervisors Lindsey Horvath and Holly Mitchell carries the heading, “Restoring the Will of Los Angeles County Voters at the Ballot Box.”