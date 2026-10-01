Your guide to the L.A. County Superior Court judge elections: Every competitive race

Maria Ghobadi, L.A. County deputy district attorney

Bar rating: Well qualified

As a child, Ghobadi fled Iran with her family during the Islamic Revolution and settled in Southern California. She studied biology in college and volunteered in health clinics before changing course and attending law school.

She joined the San Joaquin County district attorney’s office in 2007, eventually working in the domestic violence and child abduction units.

She later took a post as deputy trial counsel with the State Bar of California in Los Angeles, prosecuting attorneys for professional misconduct.

She joined the L.A. County district attorney’s office in 2015 and has handled misdemeanors, felonies and domestic violence cases. She’s spent seven years in the gang homicide division.

In her career, she has completed 87 jury trials, including 23 for homicide, and conducted more than 1,500 preliminary hearings.

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“My work continues to reinforce what I would bring to the bench: extensive trial experience, sound judgment and an understanding that behind every case are real people whose lives are profoundly affected by our justice system,” she said.

Priorities include ensuring dignity and effective court calendar management. She said her time on the campaign trail “has reminded me that the most important part of public service is listening.”

Ghobadi has volunteered for a program that teaches fifth-grade students about the law, served on a community college board and fosters “several dogs a year to prevent them from being housed in crowded shelters.”

Rhonda Haymon, L.A. County deputy public defender

Bar rating: Qualified

Haymon, who grew up in Southern California, became an attorney in 2001. She started in the Orange County public defender’s office before moving to L.A. County, where she’s spent 23 years as a deputy public defender.

She has moved up the ladder, representing clients facing charges ranging from petty theft to homicide as well as special-circumstances cases. In a campaign video, she introduces herself as “your dream judge.”

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She has tried more than 100 jury trials. She told The Times she has been assigned to a restorative justice drug court and consulted on police misconduct cases for the public defender’s accountability unit. She spent six years as an adjunct professor teaching criminal procedure and litigation at Southwestern Law School.

Haymon ran for judge in 2024, losing to incumbent Lynn D. Olson, who previously had held Haymon in contempt during a courtroom conflict. Haymon contends that Olson misused her authority, noting the State Bar of California “reviewed the matter and took no disciplinary action, requiring no corrective measures.”

The experience, Haymon said, has informed her priorities.

“That is why I will ensure that everyone who enters my courtroom will receive nothing less than a direct route to justice,” she said.

Haymon said her experience as a candidate has revealed that many people feel disconnected from the justice system.

“I would come to the bench having spent decades trying cases in courtrooms, examining witnesses, arguing questions of law and evidence, protecting constitutional rights, working with victims and defendants, and understanding the real-world consequences of judicial decisions,” she said.