Advertisement
California

Your guide to the L.A. County Superior Court judge elections: Every competitive race

illustration of a court house facade with a gavel as one of the columns
(Jim Cooke / Los Angeles Times)
By Jon Regardie

See more from the L.A. Times in Google Search. Set us as preferred

  • Los Angeles County voters face four runoff contests for Superior Court seats on Nov. 3, deciding who will preside over criminal and civil cases across the region.
  • This guide breaks down competitive races in Offices 64, 65, 87 and 131, highlighting candidate experience, priorities and Los Angeles County Bar Assn. ratings to help voters navigate opaque judicial contests.
  • From long-serving public defenders to corporate litigators and law professors, contenders emphasize trial depth, courtroom fairness, mental health insight and modernization, including proposals to use artificial intelligence to ease heavy caseloads.

In the June primary, Los Angeles County voters cast ballots in 11 competitive Superior Court judicial elections. There were 28 candidates, as many as four per race. If no candidate secured more than 50% of the vote, the top two finishers advanced to the general election.

That was the case in four races. On Nov. 3, voters will decide the runoffs in offices 64, 65, 87 and 131.

The Judicial Elections Evaluation Committee of the Los Angeles County Bar Assn. rated each candidate before the primary. Those evaluations are included here, and the committee’s full report, including details about its process, is online.

Advertisement

Here is our look at the candidates for each office.

illustration of the shape of California being slid into a ballot box in blue and red

California

Voter guide to the 2026 California general election

California’s general election takes place on Novemer 3. Learn about L.A.’s city and county races as well races for state office.

Superior Court Judge Office 64

Maria Ghobadi, L.A. County deputy district attorney
Bar rating: Well qualified

As a child, Ghobadi fled Iran with her family during the Islamic Revolution and settled in Southern California. She studied biology in college and volunteered in health clinics before changing course and attending law school.

She joined the San Joaquin County district attorney’s office in 2007, eventually working in the domestic violence and child abduction units.

She later took a post as deputy trial counsel with the State Bar of California in Los Angeles, prosecuting attorneys for professional misconduct.

She joined the L.A. County district attorney’s office in 2015 and has handled misdemeanors, felonies and domestic violence cases. She’s spent seven years in the gang homicide division.

In her career, she has completed 87 jury trials, including 23 for homicide, and conducted more than 1,500 preliminary hearings.

Advertisement

“My work continues to reinforce what I would bring to the bench: extensive trial experience, sound judgment and an understanding that behind every case are real people whose lives are profoundly affected by our justice system,” she said.

Priorities include ensuring dignity and effective court calendar management. She said her time on the campaign trail “has reminded me that the most important part of public service is listening.”

Ghobadi has volunteered for a program that teaches fifth-grade students about the law, served on a community college board and fosters “several dogs a year to prevent them from being housed in crowded shelters.”

Rhonda Haymon, L.A. County deputy public defender

Bar rating: Qualified

Haymon, who grew up in Southern California, became an attorney in 2001. She started in the Orange County public defender’s office before moving to L.A. County, where she’s spent 23 years as a deputy public defender.

She has moved up the ladder, representing clients facing charges ranging from petty theft to homicide as well as special-circumstances cases. In a campaign video, she introduces herself as “your dream judge.”

Advertisement

She has tried more than 100 jury trials. She told The Times she has been assigned to a restorative justice drug court and consulted on police misconduct cases for the public defender’s accountability unit. She spent six years as an adjunct professor teaching criminal procedure and litigation at Southwestern Law School.

Haymon ran for judge in 2024, losing to incumbent Lynn D. Olson, who previously had held Haymon in contempt during a courtroom conflict. Haymon contends that Olson misused her authority, noting the State Bar of California “reviewed the matter and took no disciplinary action, requiring no corrective measures.”

The experience, Haymon said, has informed her priorities.

“That is why I will ensure that everyone who enters my courtroom will receive nothing less than a direct route to justice,” she said.

Haymon said her experience as a candidate has revealed that many people feel disconnected from the justice system.

“I would come to the bench having spent decades trying cases in courtrooms, examining witnesses, arguing questions of law and evidence, protecting constitutional rights, working with victims and defendants, and understanding the real-world consequences of judicial decisions,” she said.

Advertisement

Superior Court Judge Office 65

Justin Allen Clayton, L.A. County deputy public defender

Bar rating: Qualified

Clayton is a Los Angeles native who attended public schools, earned a bachelor’s degree in criminology and passed the bar in 2012. He joined the public defender’s office two years later and since 2023 has served as deputy in charge of the Inglewood branch.

Clayton describes himself as a “working supervisor” who conducts arraignments and represents clients at preliminary and other hearings. He has completed dozens of trials, including three with life sentences, according to his website.

The position involves overseeing and training attorneys, as well as law clerks and summer interns, on misdemeanor and felony case preparation and trial strategy.

Clayton said a priority is improving court efficiency through pretrial preparation and “firm but fair enforcement of deadlines.”

Time as a candidate, he said, has shown him the importance of effective communication within the court system in bridging language and cultural differences. He called that a guiding principle, particularly for clients who lack counsel.

Advertisement

“Sometimes, one additional question, or one additional statement, can make all the difference in resolving an issue,” he said.

Clayton said running a public defender branch office, which brings him in contact with judges, sheriffs, court clerks, interpreters and others, combined with 14 years as a trial attorney, gives him a “comprehensive understanding” of the courtroom.

“That combination of courtroom experience, leadership and daily interaction with the many people who make our justice system work has uniquely prepared me to serve as a Superior Court judge,” he said.

Anna Slotky Reitano, L.A. County deputy county counsel

Bar rating: Qualified

Reitano spent the early part of her career in criminal defense, contract law and other sectors. In 2014, she joined the L.A. County public defender’s office. A decade there included three years in juvenile court, where she primarily handled felony cases, and five years at the San Fernando Courthouse, where she represented indigent clients facing felony charges.

Reitano focused on mental health diversion and treatment, aiming to support rehabilitation when possible. Having a brother with schizophrenia and witnessing how families navigate the legal system when dealing with mental illness has informed her approach.

Advertisement

“This has given me a deeper understanding of both the challenges individuals and families face and the ways in which the system can fall short in addressing those needs,” she said.

This is not her first bid for office. She lost a campaign for a judgeship in 2022 and two years later assumed her position in the county counsel’s justice and safety division, where she supervises litigation and advises county departments.

Reitano, a former child actor, volunteers with local schools and, according to her website, mentors “future lawyers” through moot court competitions.

Campaigning, Reitano said, has shown her that constituents, no matter how different, uniformly want “a judge who is experienced, prepared, fair and willing to listen.”

“My experience across criminal, juvenile, civil, administrative and government law has uniquely prepared me to serve wherever the court needs me,” she said.

Advertisement

Superior Court Judge Office 87

Anthony “A.J.” Bayne, L.A. County deputy public defender

Bar rating: Well qualified

Bayne’s 31-year legal career includes more than a quarter-century as an L.A. County deputy public defender. He has taken more than 100 jury trials to verdict, including murder, special circumstances and three-strikes cases, some of which carried sentences of death or life in prison.

“Even during the [election] primary period, I continued taking cases to trial rather than continuing them, because my clients should not be prejudiced by unnecessary delay,” he said.

He spent 19 years at the Compton Courthouse, where for a time he served as deputy in charge, supervising misdemeanor trial deputies. He now is stationed in the Torrance branch, where he handles serious felonies.

Bayne is an inventor, with patent-pending applications for artificial intelligence tools that automate legal workflows. One helps with closing arguments; another uses court reporter transcripts to generate cross-examination questions.

Using AI to address the county’s heavy caseload is a priority. He argues the technology could modernize court infrastructure, aiding in case management, scheduling and document processing.

Advertisement

Bayne, who trains in jiujitsu and Krav Maga self-defense, said extensive jury trial experience has prepared him to be an effective judge .

“Wherever I go, people want the same things: a judge who is prepared and fair, who will listen to their side of the case, and who treats them with respect,” he said.

David DeJute, law professor/attorney

Bar rating: Qualified

The son of a late judge, DeJute has had a 35-year legal career. After graduating from law school, he clerked for a U.S. district judge and then worked at a boutique litigation firm. He spent nearly a decade as vice president of litigation at Sony Pictures Entertainment.

In 2005, he was appointed as an assistant U.S. attorney. Over more than a decade, he worked on 10 trials, including successfully defending President Obama against “birther” lawsuits that challenged his eligibility to hold office. DeJute represented the FBI and NASA in other cases.

He joined Michelman & Robinson in 2017 and is part of the complex litigation group.

An adjunct professor at Pepperdine’s Caruso School of Law, he’s taught ethics, antitrust, copyright and patent law. After last year’s wildfires, he returned as director of the disaster relief clinic, where he instructed students who provided pro bono legal services to victims of the Palisades and Eaton fires.

Advertisement

“I continue to provide free legal help to wildfire survivors who have asked me to stay involved,” he said, though he no longer runs the clinic.

DeJute said he has experienced discrimination as an openly gay man, which drives his desire to ensure that everyone in the justice system is treated with dignity and respect.

“Justice requires more than achieving certain results,” he said. “It requires a fair process untainted by bias.”

Office 131

Donna Tryfman, L.A. County deputy public defender

Bar rating: Qualified

Tryfman began with the public defender’s office in 1998, logging more than 100 jury trials. Her experience includes supervising Eastlake Juvenile Court, where she ran a branch with 15 lawyers and represented clients in the collaborative drug court. She is stationed in the major cases unit, focusing on capital homicide litigation.

Tryfman has served as a Superior Court judge pro tem, handling traffic and small claims cases. She has proctored teen courts at Dorsey and Hamilton high schools and last year received the peer-bestowed Gideon felony attorney of the year award.

Advertisement

Conversations on the campaign trail have helped her understand what works and what doesn’t in the justice system.

“It has reinforced for me that experience and knowledge of the law matter enormously, but so does how people are treated when they walk into a courtroom,” she said.

Tryfman said the heavy caseload of a public defender has prepared her for the bench’s rigors. She also cited her life experience as the daughter of immigrants, a single mother and a widow who was faced with the decision of whether to discontinue life support for her husband.

“Experiences like that teach you something about responsibility, compassion and judgment that cannot be learned from a law book,” she said.

Outside the office, Tryfman spent five years as president of the California Public Defenders Assn. and chaired the Rent Stabilization Commission for the city of Beverly Hills. She has served as vice chair of the L.A. County Bar Assn.’s Conference of California Bar Assns., where she helps develop state legislative proposals.

Advertisement

David Ross, L.A. County deputy alternate public defender

Bar rating: Qualified

Ross has more than three decades in the legal field, but it was not his original calling. The Los Angeles native served as a legislative aide to the late U.S. Rep. Floyd Fithian (D-Ind.) on Capitol Hill, then worked as a television journalist and documentary producer in Washington, D.C., Tennessee and Kansas.

“I grew up wanting to be Peter Jennings, not Clarence Darrow,” he told The Times.

Ross passed the bar in 1994, joined the Riverside County public defender’s office the following year and began as a Los Angeles County deputy alternate public defender in 2000. He has litigated 113 jury trials, conducted more than 2,000 preliminary hearings and represented some 10,000 indigent clients. Assigned to the Torrance office since 2018, he also has worked in the Bellflower, Long Beach and Pomona branches, among others.

Ross, who lives in Long Beach, said he has spoken with more than 60 Democratic clubs, unions and other organizations on the campaign trail and frequently has heard a desire for qualified and independent judges who will listen to all sides.

A priority would be ensuring that even if a party loses, they walk out of the courthouse knowing the judge paid attention.

Ross said his mix of legal and life experience and his time as a journalist, in which he “listened to real people, gathered the facts and told objective stories,” provide a unique perspective.

Advertisement

More L.A. county elections

How and where to vote

More election news
CaliforniaPoliticsMidterm Election 2026L.A. Politics

Sign up for Essential California

The most important California stories and recommendations in your inbox every morning.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service, which include arbitration and a class action waiver. You agree that we and our third-party vendors may collect and use your information, including through cookies, pixels and similar technologies, for the purposes set forth in our Privacy Policy such as personalizing your experience and ads.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Podcasts

  • L.A. Times Studios presents House of Troy

    Chapter 2: The Trojan Horse

    In 2005, there was no bigger show in L.A. than USC football. The players were household names, celebrities crowded the sidelines, and the wins kept piling up — until Texas came to town.

  • Crimes of the Times logo

    How A Hillside Strangler Nearly Went Free

    The Hillside Strangler murders terrorized Los Angeles in the late 1970s. The killers were a pair of sadistic cousins. One confessed. The other was set to stand trial—until L.A. prosecutors flinched.

  • De Los Podcast logo

    Cheech Marin on Dodging the Vietnam Draft, Born in East LA & Why Chicano Art Is American Art

    Hosts Fidel Martínez and Suzy Exposito sit down with Cheech Marin — comedian, actor, filmmaker, and one of the foremost champions of Chicano art in the world — for a conversation that spans Vietnam draft resistance, topless improv theaters in Vancouver, and the birth of an era-defining comedy act.

Most Read in California

Advertisement