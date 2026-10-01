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California

Your guide to L.A. City Measure FD: Hiking Fire Department sales tax

Los Angeles Fire Department Station 112 in San Pedro.
Los Angeles Fire Department Station 112 in San Pedro.
(Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times)
Noah Goldberg staff headshot at LA Times Photo Studio in El Segundo, CA on Thursday, July 24, 2025
By Noah Goldberg
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Los Angeles voters are being asked to increase sales taxes by 0.5% to provide additional funding for the city Fire Department. The measure would raise an estimated $345 million annually, which the union representing city firefighters says is needed to correct decades of neglect that has left the department understaffed and under-resourced.

Opponents, including a taxpayer advocacy group, say it would be the third local sales tax hike in two years. It would raise the sales taxes in the city of Los Angeles to 10.75%.

The ballot initiative would pass with a simple majority vote.

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What will the measure do?

The ballot initiative would increase the city’s retail sales tax by a half-cent, from 10.25 cents per dollar spent to 10.75 cents per dollar spent.

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The city’s Fire Department is funded largely by the general fund, which provides funding for most city departments. The money from the ballot initiative would go into a separate fund for the Fire Department.

Importantly, the city still would be required to fund the Fire Department at the same average percentage of the general fund that it was funded in the decade before the initiative was placed on the ballot. That ensures the extra revenue generated by the tax would come in addition to the department’s regular budget.

Who are the supporters?

The ballot initiative was spearheaded by the United Firefighters of Los Angeles City Local 112, the union representing rank-and-file firefighters, which has long argued that the department is underfunded.

The president of the union has said that the tax would be the most important thing for the LAFD “really ever.”

“The most important thing for the citizens of L.A. is our response times; this ballot measure would help us get more firefighters, more paramedics, more fire stations and more apparatus, which would let us respond faster to citizens of L.A.,” said Doug Coates, the president of UFLAC.

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“In the Palisades, this measure would have let us respond quicker, knock it down faster, protect more homes ... We would have saved more homes if we had had more firefighters, period,” he said.

The sales tax would represent the biggest investment in the city’s fire department since 2000, when voters approved Proposition F, a ballot measure that authorized the issuance of a $532-million bond — more than half of which was allocated to build 19 neighborhood fire stations and a helicopter maintenance facility.

The initiative also has received support from Mayor Karen Bass as well as Councilmember Traci Park, who represents Pacific Palisades.

Who are the opponents?

The Howard Jarvis Taxpayer’s Assn., a nonprofit that advocates for lower taxes, points out that this would be the third sales tax hike since 2024, following L.A. County hikes for homelessness (Measure A in 2024) and healthcare (Measure ER in the June 2 primary). The group estimated that Measure FD will cost an average of $86 per person and $345 for a family of four in additional sales taxes each year.

“Why is a sales tax increase the only way to pay for this essential service? What is in the budget that’s a higher priority than fully funding the Fire Department?” the nonprofit wrote in its ballot argument against the initiative.

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The group also noted that “special purpose” tax hikes such as Measure FD formerly required approval by a two-thirds vote, but that recent court rulings have lowered that bar to a simple majority vote. It noted that Proposition 43 on California’s Nov. 3 ballot would restore the two-thirds vote requirement for special taxes.

Why is this on the ballot?

The goal of the ballot initiative is simple: to create more funding for the Fire Department so that even in difficult budgetary times, the department still can take on new firefighters, buy and maintain fire trucks and engines and also maintain and build out new fire stations across the city.

Past coverage

More L.A. city elections

How and where to vote

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CaliforniaPoliticsMidterm Election 2026California Politics L.A. Politics

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Noah Goldberg

Noah Goldberg covers Los Angeles City Hall for the Los Angeles Times. He previously worked on its breaking news team and has also written an array of offbeat enterprise stories. Before joining The Times in 2022, Goldberg worked in New York City as the Brooklyn courts reporter for the New York Daily News and as the criminal justice reporter for the Brooklyn Eagle. He graduated from Vassar College.

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